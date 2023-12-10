Lewis Hamilton DID NOT Give Away His P3 Trophy in Protest of the FIA

Lewis Hamilton attended the 2023 FIA Prize-giving ceremony in Baku, due to his P3 finish in the drivers’ championship. This was Hamilton’s first appearance at the FIA gala in 3 years, after his no-shows at the 2021 and 2022 events. The Briton caused some stir regarding his P3 trophy by leaving it behind. Many fans speculated it was in protest of the FIA. However, Mercedes has revealed why he left it and denied such speculations.

The Toto and Susie Wolff investigation preceded the FIA gala about a supposed confidential information leak. Hamilton strongly criticized this investigation and supported Susie Wolff. Fans connected these dots to speculate that the seven-time champion left his P3 trophy in protest against the FIA’s recent actions.

A fan came on social media to claim that Hamilton had gifted him the P3 trophy. However, according to Racing News 365, a Mercedes spokesperson clarified that the 38-year-old left the trophy behind for the FIA to send to the team.

“We can confirm he did not give the trophy to anyone ‘as a gift’ as has been speculated.”

Lewis Hamilton supports Susie Wolff amid “unacceptable” FIA probe

Lewis Hamilton has had many run-ins with the FIA over multiple issues. The Toto and Susie Wolff information leak investigation further adds to that list.

The 38-year-old was concerned about the repercussions of such allegations on the diversity and inclusion initiatives of the sport.

Hamilton labeled the investigation as “unacceptable”. As quoted by Sports Illustrated, he said, “Disappointing to see the governing body questioning the integrity of one of the most incredible female leaders we’ve had in our sport, without questioning, without any evidence, then just saying sorry at the end, that’s just unacceptable.”

Naturally, questioning a person like Susie Wolff who has been a former racer, in and around F1 for the past decade is startling. Hamilton questioned whether the FIA could doubt her integrity without evidence and then sweep the matter with an apology.

The seven-time champion’s comments about FIA’s leadership point toward some changes needed. Be it in personnel or the procedures of handling sensitive matters about the sport.