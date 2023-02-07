$3.9 Million Ferrari Smashes Auctions’ Record Price Set By Michael Schumacher’s Debut F1 Car

A couple of classic F1 cars were listed by RM Sotheby’s in this month’s Paris Auction. Including a 1991 Ferrari 632 driven by Jean Alesi and 7-time World Champion Michael Schumacher’s debut Jordan 191.

In 1991, a rookie Schumacher was asked to stand in for Jordan’s Bertrand Gachot. Gachot was jailed in the UK after he assaulted a London Cabbie with tear gas.

Michael reportedly paid Eddie Jordan $150,000 for the racing debut. But it wasn’t a memorable one for the German as he was forced to retire on the first lap of the race due to clutch problems.

30 years ago today… a star was born ✨ Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa 🙌#BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/CtYQlDMLWX — Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2021

Schumacher’s items are a rare collectable; anything associated with the former Ferrari driver is assured of bagging a huge amount. But this wasn’t the case!

Also Read: When Michael Schumacher Amazed Ferrari By Deducting Almost 2 Seconds From Fastest Time Records

Michael Schumacher’s debut car beaten by Ferrari

Michael Schumacher’s Jordan 191 fetched a top dollar of $1.4 Million at the auction. But a non-championship-winning Ferrari from 1991 was sold for more than twice the price.

The 1991 Ferrari 643 driven by Jean Alesi was the showstopper of the evening. The car fetched a top bid of $3.9 Million becoming the highest price-setting F1 car at the Auction.

The 643 was driven by Jean Alesi and Alain Prost for the 1991 season. Alesi had just signed for Ferrari after a great rookie year with Tyrell.

The car boasts a classic 3.5 L V12 engine and was revealed midway through the 1991 season. However, back in the day, it wasn’t a race-winning car and the former World Champion ridiculed the performance of 643.

Also Read: Debut F1 Car of Michael Schumacher Worth $2.1 Million Up for Sale

Alain Prost was fired after he called the Ferrari 643 a “truck”

Michael Schumacher’s debut season was a pretty hectic season for Ferrari who had a winless campaign. Ferrari was having real troubles and was nowhere near the McLarens and Williams.

The 642 was Ferrari’s car for the 1991 season. But following multiple retirements, it was dumped and replaced with the 643 ahead of the French GP.

Onboard with Jean Alesi (Ferrari 643) during practice for the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix. © FOM#F1 pic.twitter.com/ZNXJoTBkqP — F1 Nostalgia 🏁 (@_F1_Retro) December 19, 2022

The 643 was an instant relief and was used for the remainder of the 10 races of the season. It scored 39.5 points of the team’s 55.5 points along with 8 podiums. Ferrari finished 3rd in the Constructors Championship that season.

Prost finished 5th in the standings while Alesi finished 7th. Prost was however fired by the team ahead of the last race of the season in Australia after his humiliating remarks.

The Frenchman publically compared the 1991 car to driving a truck. Prost was replaced by Italian driver Gianni Morbidelli for the final race of the season.

Also Read: Charles Leclerc Takes Michael Schumacher’s Title-Winning Ferrari for a Spin