Lewis Hamilton Stages the Ultimate Act of Protest Against the Fia With Incredibly Baller Move

The Mercedes camp had to face a series of challenges this past week despite the season coming to an end long ago. F1 Academy’s Managing Director, Susie Wolff, came under immense fire for a potential breach of privacy, but the FIA quickly dropped the investigation, causing only mental trouble to the Wolff couple. Lewis Hamilton was quick to jump in support of Susie [Wolff] and blasted the authorities for a botched approach to the entire incident.

At this year’s end-of-the-season awards gala, Hamilton continued the protest against the FIA, with Motorsport Magazin quoting the words of a furious Briton. Per the 38-year-old, the incident was a direct attack on F1’s attempt to improve diversity in the sport.

“We are constantly fighting to improve diversity and inclusion in the industry. But it seems that there are certain people in the leadership of the FIA ​​who, every time we try to take a step forward, try to take us back. And that has to change”

In the post-ceremony conference, Hamilton sat in front of the mics alone instead of alongside Christian Horner, Max Verstappen, and Sergio Perez. Having blasted the authorities over the mic, the Briton took another major step to express his protest as he left his 3rd-place trophy standing at the table before giving it to a fan in attendance.

Not the first time Lewis Hamilton stirred up a controversy at the FIA Gala

Following the infamous AD21 incident where Hamilton lost out on an opportunity to become an eight-time world champion after a controversial call by the race stewards, the 38-year-old decided to not go to the year’s awards gala, despite attendance being mandatory for the top three drivers. Hence, the Briton had to pay a fine of nearly $54,000.

Having paid the same, Hamilton explained the authorities would use these funds to improve diversity in motorsports and invest at the grassroots level. Furthermore, he revealed he met with the FIA President to discuss the same before paying the fine. Standing as the only black driver on the grid since 2007, Hamilton has worked tirelessly towards improving diversity in motorsports and was more than happy to part with $54k for the benefit of the same.