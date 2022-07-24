“That cost Lewis Hamilton the 8th championship”: Ted Kravitz takes a stand against former race director for his $4 million loss to Lewis Hamilton

Ted Kravitz believes Lewis Hamilton should have won the title had it not been for the misinterpretation of rules by former Race director Michael Masi.

Lewis Hamilton could have called himself an 8-time World Champion had he won the 2021 f1 season title. He went to the last round of the season, tied on point to Max Verstappen.

But ultimately Max would win the title after a flawed decision by Micheal Masi. The Former Race director was fired from his role as a result. FIA had offered Masi a role in the organisation.

But last week, it was announced that Masi would be leaving the FIA. And he plans to relocate to Australia and spend more time with his family.

While fans still believe Lewis was robbed of his 8th title, not much can be done about it now. But F1 journalist Ted Kravitz found it necessary to acknowledge the error in his recent edition ‘The Notebook’.

“michael masi didn’t interpret his rules the way they have been written, and that cost lewis hamilton the 8th championship, he gave it to max verstappen” ted you are so brave my king pic.twitter.com/i1XKrHt5sx — leo🐋 MERC 2-3 (@LH44AA23) July 24, 2022

Ted addressed the farewell of Masi from FIA in the recent episode. But believes that Masi’s legacy would carry the stain of his misinterpretations.

He said, “Michael Masi didn’t interpret his rules the way they have been written. And that cost Lewis Hamilton the 8th championship. He gave it to Max Verstappen.”

How did Michael Masi cost Lewis Hamilton 8th Championship title

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen pushed each other to the limits throughout the 2021 F1 season. Max and Lewis when wheel to wheel in their duels, even making contact on various occasions.

It was a heated environment in the F1 Paddock. As both Red Bull and Mercedes clashed with each other on multiple weekends to prove their supremacy.

The duo were on par with nothing to separate each other until the last race of the season. Both Hamilton and Verstappen arrived at the same point in Abu Dhabi. And the winner of the race would grab the Drivers Championship title.

In the last race, Hamilton was leading until a late safety car was called upon towards the end of the race. Max was P2 and all the cars between Lewis and Max were allowed to unlap in a bizarre call by the then race director Michael Masi.

This controversial call allowed Verstappen to close in on Hamilton. Verstappen would make a late overtake in the second last lap and win the race and championship in a dramatic fashion.

The final moments as @Max33Verstappen dramatically claims the title in Abu Dhabi – as heard on Dutch TV 😮🏆🎧#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/awvKIuKBOK — Formula 1 (@F1) December 14, 2021

The decision by Masi generated a fiasco in the motorsports community. Many fans believed Lewis was robbed of his 8th championship title.

Following an FIA investigation, Masi was fired from his role as race Director. He was replaced by Eduardo Freitas and Nicholas Wittich who alternate as race directors in the 2022 season.

