Lewis Hamilton Entrusted to Play the Role in Charles Leclerc’s Life That Sebastian Vettel Could Not

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO ZUMA Wire

Charles Leclerc is all set to partner with a world-champion teammate for the second time in his career when Lewis Hamilton joins him in 2025. Previously, the Monegasque partnered with Sebastian Vettel. As Leclerc gears up to partner with Hamilton, F1 presenter Will Buxton has revealed how he expects Hamilton to elevate the #16 driver into a championship-winning prospect, something Vettel failed to do.

Buxton, who rates Leclerc highly, believes that whilst the 2024 Monaco GP winner is unbeatable on a one-lap pace, he lacks the consistency over an entire season to be able to become a serious title contender. Hence, Buxton believes that Hamilton’s championship-winning experience will rub off on Leclerc.

F1 Maximaal quoted Buxton as explaining, “Having Lewis Hamilton as a teammate will be very positive for him [Charles Leclerc] and for Ferrari. Charles will then have a direct comparison with someone who knows very well what it takes to win titles, and what you have to do differently to other drivers.”

Buxton’s assessment of the kind of positive impact Hamilton can have on Leclerc comes from the assumption that the #44 driver would be happy to mentor the #16 driver. However, if Ferrari churns out a title-contending car next year, things could get pretty ugly between the duo.

Hamilton could derail Leclerc in pursuit of his eighth F1 title

Hamilton will not only bring championship-winning experience to Ferrari but also the hunger to keep winning more. That elusive eighth title has always been Hamilton’s goal, and defeat at the hands of Max Verstappen in 2021 has only fueled that ambition even more.

Naturally, if Ferrari’s 2025 challenger is able to bring him back in contention for fighting for the title again, Hamilton would not give Leclerc even an inch on track. Given Leclerc’s own track record, the situation could get hairy very quickly between the duo.

This year has been a perfect example of how Leclerc is not a pushover. His on-track scuffles with Carlos Sainz stand testament that if Hamilton locks horns with the Monegasque next year, the gloves could be off at Ferrari in a heartbeat.

