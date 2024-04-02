Lewis Hamilton Explains How His F1 Movie Star Brad Pitt Is a ‘Racer at Heart’

Lewis Hamilton cannot wait to show the world the F1 movie that he is producing, which stars Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt. This will his first venture in Hollywood as producer, and it would have been very difficult to get this project running smoothly, had Pitt been a beginner in the world of racing.

Since Brad Pitt is the lead actor for the upcoming movie, he needs to adept with motor racing. Luckily for Hamilton and the production team, the 60-year-old is passionate about this world. As per GQ Sports, Hamilton revealed, “Being at Silverstone and just finding out that Brad is actually a racer at heart. He’s genuinely got the abilities, the skill.”

Notably, the American actor’s interest in racing did not come up overnight. According to Hamilton, Pitt always loved bikes and watched a lot of motorsports, which is where his love for this field grew gradually. Pitt’s passion, however is not limited to just watching, as he also learned a lot.

Pitt knew about the racing line or what part of the track to be on quite well, unlike Hamilton himself. The Mercedes driver shared an ordeal about how he worked at a driving school to help pay bills and get to races, but still, he didn’t know it quite as well.

This unique understanding of racecraft made Brad Pitt an ideal candidate for the role, something Hollywood has been missing for decades. Movies like Grand Prix [1966], Le Mans [1971], Rush [2013] and Ford v Ferrari [2019] were all blockbusters. But they all lacked something this upcoming Hamilton movie should have.

Details about the Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt movie

The upcoming Lewis Hamilton movie features a fictional team called APXGP. The story revolves around a character named Sonny Hayes,( played by Brad Pitt) a veteran racing driver who moved away from F1 after a big crash derailed his career.

However, a struggling team owner (played by Javier Bardem) calls Hayes back to help him mentor a young talented driver (played by Damson Idris). The story will likely follow their journey as they aim to reach to the top of F1.

The movie has top-notch crew members like Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, and Hamilton himself as an executive producer. Its production is still ongoing and as per reports, the team recently wrapped up filming in Daytona, after a series of shoots in Silverstone, Spielberg, and Las Vegas last year.

They used F2 cars, specially modified to look like F1 cars as Hamilton wants his audience to have an authentic experience. The release date of the movie is still unknown, but as per reports, it is scheduled for 2025.