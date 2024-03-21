Oscar Piastri Wants to Poach Lewis Hamilton’s Superstar Brad Pitt to Play Him in a Hollywood Blockbuster

Oscar Piastri recently revealed that he would choose Hollywood actor Brad Pitt to play him if a biopic were ever made of him. The 60-year-old actor is set to play a crucial role in Lewis Hamilton’s upcoming F1 movie. Thanks to his role in the film, Pitt probably better understands the F1 world. This is perhaps why Piastri told Tom Clarkson in the most recent episode of Beyond the Grid that he would choose Pitt to play him.

“I don’t know. It’s got to be Brad Pitt,” Piastri said with a laugh. Clarkson then mentioned Tom Cruise, to which Piastri replied, “Exactly. It will be one of the two.”

F1 drivers usually find it difficult to find actors to play them because of the uniqueness of their sport. In most sports, athletes generally have well-developed muscles and find it easier to find actors to play with them.

However, when it comes to F1, the drivers usually have a lean body mass. Since Brad Pitt, too, has a lean physique, he is perhaps one of the few actors who can play an F1 driver.

When will Lewis Hamilton’s film starring Brad Pitt resume shooting?

Lewis Hamilton’s film starring Brad Pitt began shooting last year. They filmed several shots during actual Grand Prix weekends, including Silverstone. However, filming stopped abruptly shortly after due to a SAG strike in Hollywood. Since the strike is over, Hamilton’s film will resume shooting soon.

According to veteran F1 photographer Kym Illman, the production team of the unnamed F1 film has decided upon several venues from this year’s schedule to film more shots. The venues include Hungaroring and Spa-Francorchamps. Meanwhile, Pitt and his film crew will also visit Japan, Mexico, Las Vegas, and Abu Dhabi.

Although Hamilton has chosen Pitt to act in his upcoming F1 film, he, interestingly, once snubbed the 60-year-old and chose Michael B. Jordan to play him. When asked about the same in an interview last year, Hamilton replied, “I feel Michael B. Jordan would be cool.”

However, Hamilton did have a valid reason for not choosing Michael B. Jordan in his upcoming F1 film. In the same interview, the 39-year-old added, “He is much bigger and maybe wouldn’t fit in the car. So he might have to slim down. But I like his acting“.