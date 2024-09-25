mobile app bar

Max Verstappen Cancels Party Plans for 27th Birthday

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen will turn 27 on September 30th, but there won’t be any celebrations. The three-time World Champion recently revealed that he will not host a birthday party this year.

During a stream for his sim racing team, Team Redline, Luke Crane asked the Dutchman about his birthday plans. The Red Bull driver explained that, due to his health, he has decided to skip the celebrations this year.

“I’m a bit sick at this moment so, no parties,” explained the #1 driver.

Those present during his stream also joked about the 26-year-old’s community service punishment imposed by the FIA, suggesting that he will be serving that instead of celebrating his birthday. This referenced the penalty he received earlier this month from the FIA.

After the FIA President urged drivers to refrain from cursing on live TV before the 2024 Singapore GP weekend, the Dutchman was quoted using the F-word during the Thursday press conference. As a result, he was summoned by the stewards and penalized with mandatory community service.

That being said, Verstappen hasn’t officially communicated his intention to comply with the FIA’s reprimand. Instead, he staged a protest after the race, opting to respond with only one-word answers. He also invited journalists to meet him outside the press room if they wanted proper answers.

During the post-race press conference, the likes of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton even supported Verstappen. They slammed the FIA’s decision with Norris even labeling it “unfair.”

Hamilton on the other hand suggested that Verstappen should not serve the punishment. He said, “I think it’s a bit of a joke to be honest. I certainly won’t be doing it (community service) and I hope Max doesn’t do it.”

