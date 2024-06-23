Lewis Hamilton Finds Himself a Couch to Nap as Max Verstappen and Lando Norris Make Him Wait

Lewis Hamilton found his way onto the podium for the first time this season after he finished third in Spain. As a tradition, the seven-time world champion prepared himself to appear in the top-three post-race press conference but found himself all alone. Hamilton was the first to arrive as Lando Norris and Max Verstappen were running late.

Temperatures at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya were soaring on race day. It was an intense 66 laps for all drivers, and the #44 driver was eager to get done with the post-race formalities and take a well-deserved rest.

However, the press conference could not commence without the race-winner and the second-placed man. Hence, Hamilton took the opportunity to sneak in a nap on the couch.

F1 journalist Luke Smith quoted the Mercedes driver on X (formerly Twitter) as saying, “I’m going to take a nap,” as the 39-year-old proceeded to put his sunglasses on and catch up on some energy. The Silver Arrows’ man started the race from third on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton is first to the post race press conference. Puts his sunglasses on: “I’m going to take a nap.” #F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/obNjbzrUQM — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) June 23, 2024

However, it was not a straightforward affair for the British racing ace. He had to fight his way through the field and his teammate, George Russell, to get back on the podium for the first time this year.

Lewis Hamilton bags his first podium of the 2024 season at the Spanish GP

The last few years have been very disappointing for Lewis Hamilton. But the revised W15 has seemingly worked wonders for the seven-time world champion. The last time the Briton stood on the podium was at the 2023 Mexican GP.

Hamilton put in a stellar performance during qualifying to bag his first third-placed start this year. But at the start of the Grand Prix, he lost out on a couple of positions. From there on, it was a fantastic drive by the #44 driver to get back in front of the pack.

BACK ON THE PODIUM! Lewis Hamilton scores the 198th podium of his career with P3 – his first since Mexico last season #F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/WTmNRtd9OJ — Formula 1 (@F1) June 23, 2024

The race wasn’t made easy by his teammate as well. Russell’s start spelled an end to Hamilton’s hopes of fighting for the win as he overtook the 39-year-old in the first turn itself. After leading the first few laps of the race, Russell relinquished the lead to Max Verstappen.

From there on, it was a three-way fight for the last two podium spots. Hamilton got the better of his teammate, with a final stint on the red-walled soft tires compared to his teammate’s hards to bag his first podium finish this year.