Lewis Hamilton Finds Himself Amidst a $160,000 Brooklyn Beckham Related Lawsuit

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton is one of the most popular F1 drivers in the world and his rich connections often get him invited to exclusive celebrity events.

One of those exclusive events was David Beckham’s son Brooklyn’s marriage which took place last year. As grand as the event was, it was not easy for the planners and it even triggered a lawsuit.

Interestingly, the status of Hamilton’s whereabouts for the marriage played a big part in the lawsuit. A series of texts, between Brooklyn’s spouse Nicola Peltz and her planners that, were presented in the court revealed the entire story.

Also Read: When Fernando Alonso Escaped Alive After Suffering a Horrendous 46 G Shunt

Lewis Hamilton did not RSVP

The original wedding planners were sacked just six weeks before the big event and were replaced by Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba.

But then Peltz’s father fired the replacements as well and filed a lawsuit seeking a refund of the deposit money which was $159,000.

It all started when Nicola pointed out to her planners that Hamilton had not RSVPd so why was he still on the guest list which had more than 500 renowned people.

The planner claimed that it was a technological error and would make the amends but Peltz complained that this was not true as Hamilton had not RSVPd at all. This came out to be a major breakdown in trust between the two parties.

This week on the podcast I sit down with @lewishamilton and he shows us a different perspective on finding your own purpose. Check out our full talk right here 👉 https://t.co/wL2gsGy6B1 pic.twitter.com/n30f8M2ksP — Jay Shetty (@jayshetty) January 23, 2023

Mercedes are back on track

Ahead of the 2023 season, Mercedes have returned to the track for a two-day test of Pirelli’s 2023 tyre compounds.

Both George Russell and Hamilton have headed to Paul Ricard. Russell will be testing the tyres on Wednesday behind the wheels of W13 while Hamilton will do the testing on Thursday.

This is the first of the three planned tyre tests before the pre-season testing as Pirelli wants to evaluate their dry weather compounds and some other 2023 compounds.

Also Read: George Russell Would Rather Play in NBA Over Most Followed American Sport