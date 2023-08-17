Lewis Hamilton, for the Fans’ Sake, Doesn’t Want Mercedes to Dominate Like Red Bull in Future

Red Bull has enjoyed an unprecedented level of dominance throughout the 2023 season. While fans of the Austrian team have loved watching their team stand a class above everyone else, many people have been frustrated at the ‘monotony’ of the results. In light of the same, Lewis Hamilton has come forth to say he wouldn’t want to enjoy similar dominance even if Mercedes were to replace Red Bull at the top. As reported by Rossomotori, the Briton believes it will be unfair to the fans.

With the current regulations staying in place until the end of the 2025 season, experts project Red Bull will continue dominating the field. Even though Hamilton heavily benefited through it, the seven-time world champion says the continuous spells of domination in the last two decades are a point of bother for him.

Lewis Hamilton is not in favor of repeating Red Bull’s dominion

Rossomotori reports Hamilton is wary of continued dominance by one team or another. Despite his enjoying six-straight championship wins with Mercedes, the 38-year-old believes if only one team will dominate the sport for multiple seasons, it won’t be good for the sport.

“If we continue like this, maybe Ferrari will dominate in the next few years, or maybe McLaren will, or maybe Mercedes will get back in front, but I think this is not the best thing for the fans . We shouldn’t have the chance to dominate for a large number of years, the battle for the top positions should be closer. Unfortunately, however, Red Bull could seriously dominate even in the next three seasons.”

With Verstappen’s continued dominance, especially in the 2023 season, Hamilton has been an active voice in speaking against the Dutchman. However, the defending world champ alleges nobody said a word when Hamilton was the one winning everything.

Verstappen v Hamilton is still on but off the track

Hamilton recently spoke about Red Bull’s dominance and emphasized how they do not need to work on their car for this season. Instead, the Mercedes star claimed the Austrian outfit has already started focusing on their car for next year. He suggested there should be a set time after which teams should be allowed to start working on the car for next year. In response, Verstappen told the British driver that life is unfair not only in f1 but in other areas too.

Verstappen also called out Hamilton for complaining about Red Bull’s continuous victories. The Dutchman claimed nobody said a word when Hamilton was winning championship after championship.

Having won all the races so far, Red Bull is on their way to becoming the first team to ever win all the races in a season. Additionally, Verstappen is on course to beat his own record of most wins in one season, with ten wins already under his belt. Should he win the Dutch and Italian Grands Prix, he will also become the F1 driver with the most consecutive wins in one season.