“$900,000 for a Lewis Hamilton card!” – Seven Times World Champion Lewis Hamilton’s Topps Chrome Superfactor card sells for a colossal $900K shattering his previous record

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton’s 2020 season’s Topps trading card sells for a whopping $900,000 at the Goldin Auctions

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest F1 drivers in Formula One history. After winning his seventh world championship in 2020, he equalled Michael Schumacher’s record.

Going into the 2020 pandemic season, Hamilton took 11 victories, 10 pole positions, and 14 podium finishes. The 2020 year will be remembered for the COVID-19 pandemic and how the world came together while watching F1.

F1 collectables range from classic cars to actual parts of the cars. However, the interest in trading cards had a steep rise as well. Topps company sells Formula One trading cards.

The Topps company manufactures collectables, especially trading cards for different sports. They manufacture cards for MLB, NFL, WWE, Premier League, and Formula One.

2020 Lewis Hamilton Topps Card sells for $900,000

Goldin Auctions are leaders in the sports collectables industry, and conduct memorabilia auctions for collectors around the globe.

They announced that Lewis Hamilton’s 2020 Topps Chrome Superfactor card was sold for a record $900,000. It became an all-time record for an F1 card.

The previous record was the Briton’s own 2006 Futera Grand Prix card. It sold for a whopping $312,000 to an unnamed collector two months before the 2020 card.

The record for the most expensive card sold still stands with the Honus Wagner baseball card which sold for $6 Million dollars. In the future, we may well witness an F1 card crossing the million-dollar mark due to the rise in popularity.

Trading cards are selling well as more and more people are keeping them as collectibles for a longer period of time. Keep a close eye on Max Verstappen or Charles Leclerc’s cards in the near future.

Final Sale Price: $312,000 An all-time record for any F1 card. pic.twitter.com/VV2GmDSgnk — Goldin (@GoldinCo) March 14, 2022

