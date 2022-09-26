Lewis Hamilton has his name mentioned in $4.65 billion worth NFL team’s gameday program

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton had his name mentioned in the gameday program of the NFL team Denver Broncos.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Hamilton joined a consortium that bought the Broncos for $4.6 billion. Other buyers in this group included the likes of Rob Walton (Walmart’s heir).

It was the most costly buy of any professional sports team in history. Previously, the record belonged to Steve Cohen when he purchased the New York Mets for $2.4 billion.

The Broncos hosted the San Francisco 49ers earlier this week at the Empower Field at Mile High. Ahead of the game, fans were given a matchday program just like they do every single match day. This time, however, F1 fans were in for a treat because they saw seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton in the program. Fans shared pictures of the program on social media and they seemed to think it was pretty cool.

Hamilton’s name was mentioned as an owner of the Broncos. His achievements in and outside of Formula 1 were also noted, to make those who don’t know about them, aware.

Lewis Hamilton is not worried about missing out on race win in 2022

Hamilton made his F1 debut in 2007 and has gone on to win a race in every single campaign since then, The 37-year-old has 103 race wins and seven World Titles to his name.

It was already evident from the get-go that he won’t be able to challenge for his eighth this season. However, the fact that he hasn’t won a single race up until now has surprised a lot of fans.

Hamilton, meanwhile, is not really worried about continuing his record. He insisted that he will have no regrets if he fails to finish this campaign without standing on the top step of an F1 podium.

“I’m grateful that each year we have had, since 2007, an opportunity to win,” he said as quoted by Motorsport. “I do believe that we’re going to have a chance this year. There are still some races to go.”

“I’m not focused on the record but of course, I’m trying to get that win this year. But the record is not important to me, just because I don’t really care about records in general.”

