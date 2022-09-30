Lewis Hamilton has “pretty epic” experience working with $300 million Hollywood Superstar

Lewis Hamilton had a “Pretty Epic” experience working with Brad Pitt while working on an F1-themed Hollywood film.

Lewis Hamilton is producing an F1-themed Hollywood film alongside Apple. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski who has also directed films such as Top Gun: Maverick.

When asked about his experience, the seven-time world champion said: “Sitting with Brad – just going through the plan and the plot, it was a pretty epic experience”.

The Mercedes driver is not expected to make an on-screen experience in the movie. Hamilton is doing work behind the scenes.

Hamilton revealed that he started to work on the script of the movie during his recent visit to Los Angeles. The plot of the movie follows an F1 driver coming out of retirement to compete against a rookie.

Working on an F1-themed Hollywood film with famous names in the industry adds to many of Hamilton’s off-track activities. Other ventures pursued by Hamilton include

The X44 racing team in the Extreme-E racing series. He also has part ownership of NFL side Denver Broncos and established the Hamilton Commission to promote inclusivity in motorsport.

Lewis Hamilton is impressed with the enthusiasm for Diversity in Hollywood

Lewis Hamilton is one who has always for more diversity and inclusivity in motorsport. The Hamilton Commission was established with the intention of promoting diversity in motorsport.

When it came to Hollywood, Hamilton was left impressed with the industry’s keen intention for diversity and inclusivity.

The Brit said that Hollywood faces similar issues with diversity in motorsport. Speaking to the media, Hamilton said: “I think what I’m most impressed by is seeing organizations like Disney, the real steps they are taking.”Hamilton also added that he sees so much to learn from the greats in Hollywood.

