7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has part of Silverstone track named after him

Lewis Hamilton has become the only driver in F1 history to have part of the Silverstone circuit named after him.

Back in 2020, Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher’s record of winning 7-world championship titles. The Briton also beat the F1 legend for the most GP win records.

Hamilton’s achievement brought him praises and honours from every corner of the world, but the one that blew his mind was when British Racing Drivers’ Club renamed a part of the Silverstone track to honour Hamilton.

The BRDC announced that it would rename the Internationational Pits Straight of the Northamptonshire circuit into Hamilton Straight in tribute to the seven-time Formula One world champion.

The club also said there was no better way to mark Hamilton’s achievements in motorsport.

With this change, the Mercedes driver became the only driver to have a part of the Silverstone circuit named after him. He was blown away when he found out about the announcement.

Lewis Hamilton hopes to continue to make the Brits proud

Hamilton was overwhelmed with the honour that BRDC presented to him. He recalled going to his home track and watching Nigel Mansell, the incredible crowd. Hamilton said that he had experienced the feeling, which is so close to his heart.

The seven-time world champion further said that as no other driver has had this honour, he is incredibly grateful and hopes to continue to make the Brits proud for as long as he races.

While the Mercedes driver has broken or equalled many of Schumacher’s records and has created records of his own, there was one that he could not beat in the 2022 season.

Schumacher claimed 8 victories at the French GP, while Hamilton owns 8 victories each in the British and Hungarian GP.

If the Briton had won the race in Silverstone earlier this year, he would have had nine victories to his name, but that didn’t happen because of the problems with the W13.

