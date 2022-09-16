Lewis Hamilton helped Susie Wolff open bottle of Champagne while celebrating podium together

Lewis Hamilton helped Susie Wolff open a bottle of champagne while celebrating a podium result together back in 2003.

Hamilton is one of F1’s greatest-ever drivers. He won his first World Championship in 2008, but his major success came after his move to Mercedes in 2013. With the Silver Arrows, Hamilton won six more Titles and is tied with Schumacher as the driver with the most number of Championships in history.

His team principal during the entirety of his Mercedes stint has been Toto Wolff. His wife Susie (who was a racing driver herself) is also a very close friend of Hamilton’s and we’ve seen the former defending and praising him on multiple occasions.

Susie Wolff on Lewis Hamilton “I have so much admiration & respect for Lewis.. how he manages his life to be the best possible racing driver that he can be…he has an incredible ability.. Im inspired by Lewis as a racing driver but also as a human being” 🎙|F1:Beyond The Grid pic.twitter.com/0EAo5ef5Mw — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) March 30, 2022

After the controversy of the 2021 season finale in Au Dhabi, Susie Wolff was one of the first high-profile figures to speak out against what she felt was an injustice to Hamilton and the sport.

The two of them, however, have been friends even before Hamilton joined Mercedes. In fact, they took part in races together and were even part of the same podium celebration once upon a time.

Lewis Hamilton helps Susie Wolff open bottle of champagne on podium

Wolff is a pioneer in motorsports for women. She is the last female driver to take part in an F1 Grand Prix weekend when she drove for Williams during FP1 at the 2014 British GP.

Other than that, she has been a very successful leader for every single team she has been a part of. Until recently, Wolff was team principal of Rokit Venturi Racing, an outfit she guided to great success.

Lewis Hamilton helping Susie Wolff open a bottle of champagne after sharing the podium in Formula Renault in 2003. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Jhk4Ha3c0X — Jess ♡ (@F1Jess3) September 11, 2022

Hamilton and Wolff’s podium celebration, however, came way back in 2003. This was a time when both of them were relatively unknown to the world. They had just taken part in a Formula Renault race, and had finished on the podium together. When the time came to open the bottle of champagne, Wolff looked like she was struggling.

Hamilton, who was standing right next to her made sure that she was able to join in on the celebrations by opening the bottle for her!

