“Lewis Hamilton is a cleaner driver than Senna and Schumacher” – Former F1 driver thinks the seven-time world champion is the tidiest driver

Lewis Hamilton is a tidier driver than Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher and puts out a fair battle in the championship.

Former F1 driver and commentator Luciano Burti believes that Lewis Hamilton is one of the cleanest F1 champions. Burti thinks the Briton is fairer than Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher.

Burti made this comment after the massive crash between Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at Silverstone in 2021. Even though the crash was thought to be quite controversial, the f1 expert said that nothing has changed.

Don’t forget Silverstone 2021 Crash Max Verstappen caused by Lewis Hamilton! #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/5NyAnguK2d — Wil van den Broek (@wrvandenbroek) December 10, 2021

He said, “Regarding the fight of Hamilton and Verstappen, I think it remains neat, but that’s my opinion.”

Furthermore, according to Burti, Hamilton is one of the tidiest drivers. “By the way, I think when you compare Hamilton with other great champions, like Senna and Schumacher, he is the cleanest of these guys.”

Also Read: Watch as Lewis Hamilton explains how time was invented by Beyonce in a funny interview

Lewis Hamilton was fairly wild in his early years

While the Brazillian thinks that the Briton is a clean driver and puts up a fair fight, he recalls the time when Hamilton was new in the sport and fairly wild.

He said, “If I’m not mistaken, in 2008 he was a bit crazy in the head and did some stupid things. But he never drove anyone off the track.”

Moreover, it is known that the seven-time world champion does create an intense battle for those who go against him. Hamilton’s former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg had highlighted the stress he had to go through when he was battling against Hamilton in 2016.

Verstappen also said that he does not want to experience another year as he did in 2021. “You can’t have that drama every single year, for sure. It’s not good for me, it’s not healthy for anyone in the team – both teams,” he said.

It looks like the 37-year-old won’t be able to put up such a battle this year anyway as the Mercedes does not seem to have come up with a title-winning car.

Hamilton has been seen struggling since the beginning of the year to even stand out in the top 10.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton salutes his father’s sacrifice and mindset that helped him achieve F1 greatness