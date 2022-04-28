“Who invented time? Beyonce!” – Watch as Lewis Hamilton explains how time was invented by Beyonce in a funny interview

Seven-times World Champion Lewis Hamilton sat down with school-going girl Chloe to answer some thoughtful questions back in 2017.
Chloe might just be the best interviewer and competition for Lewis Hamilton. In a previous interview, she questioned him on subjects like Pitstop and pen licenses.
She is back again and this time impresses Hamilton with the amount of knowledge on the subject of F1, family, and time.
The interview was carried out for the UBS venture Unlimited. They refer to themselves as a unique, global network of people in search of the answers to life’s big questions.
Is Lewis Hamilton really slow at anything?
At the start, Chloe defeats Hamilton in a remote-controlled car race. The interview begins with her asking Hamilton if the time goes out fast or slow in the race.
Hamilton explains that while leading the race, time goes on forever. However, when trying to get to the first place, time runs out.
Continuing on the terms of time, Chloe asked Hamilton if he is slow at any activity. To which Hamilton replies: “I’m really slow at lots of things.”
Would Hamilton go in the Past or Future?
What do you think, would Hamilton go to the future or past if given an opportunity? From a fan perspective, I could see him going in the future and looking at his accomplishments. However, Hamilton in his own words said that he wants to go to the past.
