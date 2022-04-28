“Who invented time? Beyonce!” – Watch as Lewis Hamilton explains how time was invented by Beyonce in a funny interview

Seven-times World Champion Lewis Hamilton sat down with school-going girl Chloe to answer some thoughtful questions back in 2017.

Chloe might just be the best interviewer and competition for Lewis Hamilton. In a previous interview, she questioned him on subjects like Pitstop and pen licenses.

She is back again and this time impresses Hamilton with the amount of knowledge on the subject of F1, family, and time.

The interview was carried out for the UBS venture Unlimited. They refer to themselves as a unique, global network of people in search of the answers to life’s big questions.

Is Lewis Hamilton really slow at anything?

At the start, Chloe defeats Hamilton in a remote-controlled car race. The interview begins with her asking Hamilton if the time goes out fast or slow in the race.

Hamilton explains that while leading the race, time goes on forever. However, when trying to get to the first place, time runs out.

Continuing on the terms of time, Chloe asked Hamilton if he is slow at any activity. To which Hamilton replies: “I’m really slow at lots of things.”

Sighting the best of the examples, Hamilton said: “When I go to dinner I’m always the last to finish. Moreover, I’m read slow at packing my bags as well.”

Would Hamilton go in the Past or Future?

Quality of time is part of Hamilton’s design over lots of time. Speaking about the importance of schooling, the Seven times world champion had a lot to emphasize. When Chole joked that school is kind of boring, Hamilton explained the following:

“When you’re at school it seems like it’s going on forever. But it’s such a really small part of your life, it has a big impact on your life.”

What do you think, would Hamilton go to the future or past if given an opportunity? From a fan perspective, I could see him going in the future and looking at his accomplishments. However, Hamilton in his own words said that he wants to go to the past. He answered: “I would go to the past just to see the dinosaurs. I want to see if they’re real.”

Beyonce did invent time as per Siri

Chloe as mentioned did bring out professor Hamilton. She asks him if he got any idea about who invented time. A quick Siri search gave an amazing answer ‘Beyonce’.

As both of them giggled, Hamilton did read out the answer about time and it went over Chloe’s head. Although to end the interview, Chloe did ask the World Champion a question that he could not refuse.

Chloe questions Hamilton if he wants to be the fastest or the best. To much of everyone’s understanding, the Briton explained that they both coincide. He concluded by stating: “You have to be the fastest to have a chance to be the best. But the best is also a bunch of other things.”

The smart interviewer points out that tactics are one of the keys to becoming the best. Sign her up as a trainer or manager, Hamilton.