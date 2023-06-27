Lewis Hamilton Joins Tom Cruise in Making a Cameo in $25,000,000 Net-Worth Rapper Stormzy’s Latest Song ‘Longevity’

Lewis Hamilton, who is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, just made his mark in yet another field recently. Along with his old friend Tom Cruise, Hamilton was part of a music video released by British rapper Stormzy.

Stormzy’s rise to the top has been meteoric. He is one of the most famous personalities in the UK, and his music has earned him many fans over the last few years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper’s fortune amasses to a value of $25,000,000.

He has also been a huge fan of Hamilton and was seen in several F1 races in the past. Notably, Stormzy was also in attendance when Hamilton lost out on the 2021 world championship title to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Hamilton was interested in collaborating on a project with Stormzy. The 29-year-old also approached the likes of Emilia Clarke, David Beckham, and Gordon Ramsay.

Lewis Hamilton and Tom Cruise steal the show in Stormzy’s video

Fans didn’t take a lot of time to point Hamilton out in the music video of ‘Longevity’ as soon as it was released. It was released on YouTube on 26th June and gathered more than 200,000 views in under 10 hours.

Hamilton’s part in the video came up suddenly, and when taken out of context, can appear weird. While in the middle of a verse, the cameras cut to Stormzy and Hamilton standing out in the open, in front of a Mercedes-AMG F1 car, talking about something. It was a very short role, but something that will surely get a lot of eyeballs to the video.

Tom Cruise’s role meanwhile, included him embracing and shaking hands with the Croydon-born rapper. Since Hamilton and Cruise are old friends, these two stars, who are two of the biggest personalities in the world, stole the show in ‘Longevity’.

When Stormy wanted Hamilton to ‘be in the zone’ to defeat Verstappen in 2021

The 2021 season finale was arguably one of the most anticipated F1 races of all time. Hamilton and his title rival Verstappen headed into the Grand Prix level on points and the equation was simple- whoever finished ahead, would win the championship.

This was back when there were rumors of Hamilton making an appearance in Stormzy’s video first started emerging. However, when Martin Brundle asked him about the same, as per the Express, Stormzy admitted that he didn’t even speak to the seven-time world champion about it.

“I haven’t spoken to him,” he said.” I wouldn’t even want to speak to him. I’m sure he needs to be in the zone, he needs to be focused.

Unfortunately for Stormy and all other fans of Lewis Hamilton, the Mercedes star lost to Verstappen after a gut-wrenching final lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.