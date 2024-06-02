Lewis Hamilton Joins Vinicius Jr. In Celebrating Real Madrid’s Historic UCL Triumph

Real Madrid scripted history this past Saturday as they won a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League title. The La Liga giants reached this milestone after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final thanks to a goal each from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior. Following Real Madrid’s win, Vinicius put up a post on his Instagram account to celebrate. Now, Lewis Hamilton seems to have joined the Brazilian soccer star in his celebrations as well.

Hamilton reposted Vinicius’ post that showed the 23-year-old lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy. As for Vinicius, it was yet another successful season with Real Madrid.

The former Flamengo player won the double with Real Madrid for the second time. Back in the 2021-22 season, the Spanish giants won both the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League titles.

They have achieved the same feat even this season. And to make things even better for Vinicius, he scored a goal in both UEFA Champions League finals. Back in the 2021-22 season, the Brazilian winger scored the winner for Real Madrid against Liverpool in a 1-0 win.

And when it comes to Hamilton, this is not the first time that he has showcased his support for Vinicius. Last year, the Briton expressed his support for the Brazilian star after the latter suffered immense racist abuse from rival fans.

Lewis Hamilton stood in solidarity with Vinicius Junior in 2023

Hamilton, who himself has been a victim of racist abuse in the past, knows how hurtful it could be to face such remarks from others. Hence, he immediately took to social media and told Vinicius that he stands by him in the latter’s fight against racism.

Hamilton showcased his support for Vinicius after the Real Madrid star had taken to social media and slammed La Liga for not taking any action against rival fans, who continuously abused him racially. The Brazilian had posted on X (formerly Twitter) back then,

“The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano [Ronaldo], and [Lionel] Messi today belongs to racists“.

Following the shocking incident, La Liga issued a statement and said that they would take action against the perpetrators if they found anyone guilty. The league provided an update regarding their investigation earlier this year and said that they are still “studying and analyzing the facts from a legal perspective” (as quoted by CNN) to determine what action they can take.

La Liga revealed that it has been taking them time to come to a judgment because the perpetrator is a minor. Irrespective of what action La Liga takes against the perpetrator, the league needs to undertake some steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future, especially because Vinicius himself has been a victim of racist abuse in the past as well.