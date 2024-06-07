“I Fu*ked That”: Dana White Admits Mistake After Saying PowerSlap Surpasses Real Madrid in Followers

Dana White doesn’t rate soccer very high. On the other hand, he puts PowerSlap on a pedestal. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise when he went on Andrew Schulz’s podcast and claimed that his new venture had more fan following than Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

He claimed that the organization had more followers than every professional sports team in the world. However, Schulz was quick to question whether they had more followers than the likes of Real Madrid and other such soccer teams in the world.

Dana White, usually well-versed with his viewership numbers claimed that yes, they did.

However, after the clip of him talking about followers went viral, fans on social media corrected his mistake. In a recent tweet, he accepted his mistake by saying,

“Meant to say views. Yes I f*cked that one up.”

White was just trying to make a point of how fast PowerSlap had grown in just 15 months. Clips of the match-ups keep going viral on social media, garnering millions of views, which the UFC president attributed to.

What he did not know is that his statement would anger the Real Madrid faithful. But it’s okay. Dana White has a lot of unpopular opinions, that often have very little thought to them.

From fighter pay to not giving Tom Aspinal his title shot to making Belal Muhammad wait a year for his to comparing Conor McGregor to Muhammad Ali to thinking Jon Jones is the P4P #1 and not Islam Makhachev, White has truly said it all.

And now, he is doubling down hard on his Jon Jones opinion.

Dana White doubles down on his take of Jon Jones being the #1 P4P fighter over Islam Makhachev

During an episode of the Flagrant Podcast hosted by Andrew Schulz, he doubled down on his recent take on why Jon Jones deserves to be the #1 ranked P4P fighter in the UFC,

“The fact that Jon Jones is #2 on the pound-for-pound list, it just goes to show how f*cking stupid, the media votes on that, it just goes to show you that they have no f*cking idea.”

Dana White spoke about what puts Jon Jones over and above his peers like Islam Makhachev. He cited the example of the Ciryl Gane fight and spoke about how Jones walked through him.

Islam Makhachev, on the other hand, barely beat Alexander Volkanovski in their first fight. White still believes Jones deserves the top spot in the UFC P4P ranking and called out the media for being ‘ignorant’.

Mind you, the P4P rankings are hypothetical. All they are is a measure of your skills and if they translate into every other weight division. That’s what makes this so interesting. But it doesn’t mean that you can’t have tough fights. Hope that clarifies this.