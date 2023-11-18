Lewis Hamilton Las Vegas GP Knock Out Summarised In One Painful Radio Message

After much controversy, the Las Vegas GP is now traveling on smoother waters, with the Qualifying session going as planned. However, the same wasn’t the case for Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, who suffered a shock exit in Q2, courtesy of blistering fast laps from both Williams drivers.

Advertisement

While George Russell was comfortably into the Q3, he asked his race engineer, Marcus Dudley, where his British teammate was (radio messages posted on X by Deni), and the answer was a surprise to Russell.

GR: “Where’s Lewis?” MD: “He just dropped to P11.” GR: “F*ck!”

Advertisement

Speaking to his race engineer, Hamilton said he could not find more pace in his car to keep himself safe from a shock exit.

“Couldn’t go faster, mate.”

Gunning for Sergio Perez‘s P2 place in the driver’s standings, the exit was a massive letdown for Hamilton, who looked like he could take up a spot in the front end of the field. Even the fans were unhappy with his exit, and they let their feelings known on social media.

Fans left disappointed as Lewis Hamilton goes out in Q2 in the Las Vegas GP

With Perez also out in Q2, Hamilton had the chance to capitalize on the Mexican’s early exit and secure a high starting position for Sunday. As such, the Briton would have had a great chance at eating out the points difference between him and Perez, giving way to a major showdown in Abu Dhabi. However, the 7-time world champion was not on pace to make it into the top ten and went out in Q2.

Given the same, fans of Hamilton faced major disappointment after having high expectations of the 6-time winner in the American Grands Prix.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesF1BR/status/1725796772256023036?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tsimiks/status/1725796521076289972?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Some fans lauded Logan Sargeant for ousting Hamilton and Perez in Q2 in his home Grand Prix.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1GuyDan/status/1725797796609925194?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Coopuhr/status/1725797225610277092?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



However, the focus was still on Hamilton exiting the session earlier than expected.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1tutkumuz/status/1725796380222873812?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/OffTrack_FR/status/1725796519826121129?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkySportsF1/status/1725797055648383359?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With only 32 points separating him from P2, it looks like Hamilton will fall short of the task of ousting Perez as the first runner-up in this year’s drivers’ championship. Furthermore, given both Ferrari cars made it to Q3 and will start ahead of both the Mercedes cars, there are strong chances that the Silver Arrows, who are only 20 points ahead of the Prancing Horse, will not be able to defend their P2 standing in the constructor’s standings.