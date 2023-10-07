“If You Miss A Shot, She Has To Give Me A Kiss”: 51 Y/o Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Employs 4 Y/o’s Help In Getting With Jennifer Hudson On National TV

Shaquille O’Neal recently appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show where he showed off his caring nature. Having developed a reputation as a gentle giant over the last few decades, Shaq’s persona off the court is in stark contrast to that on it. Recently, the Big Diesel had a sweet interaction with a 4-year-old basketball phenom. In fact, on this occasion, he coupled his gentle nature with his natural charisma, as he challenged the young man to a shooting contest. The rules were simple. If he missed, Shaq would get a kiss from the lovely host.

Despite his dominant style of play on the court, Shaq seems like a completely different person when he’s not on the hardwood floor. He’s a kind soul and is always looking to help out others. Whether it’s leaving generous tips when he goes to restaurants, or helping a mother buy something for their kids that they can’t afford. The Hall of Famer never misses a chance to give back to those in need. And, sometimes, he likes to create long-lasting memories with young fans, like he did with the young basketball sensation, Lil Mike.

Shaquille O’Neal hilariously gets four-year-old basketball phenom to help him get with Jennifer Hudson

Recently, the four-year-old basketball phenom Lil Mike made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Wowing audiences and the host herself, Mike showed off his incredible skills. From dribbling the ball up and down the court, to shooting his shot with impeccable form. He was amazing, and clearly seems to have quite a bit of knowledge on the sport too.

Immediately recognizing a vintage Shaquille O’Neal jersey when it was presented to him, Lil Mike received the surprise of a lifetime as the big man himself came out to meet him. Ecstatic to see one of his heroes in the flesh, Mike even got to dunk for the first time, granted with a little help from The Big Aristotle. However, it didn’t end there. The youngster then even got tickets to a Lakers game courtesy of Hudson.

That said, things really got interesting after Shaq helped the young man rise up for the slam. Challenging him to a friendly game, the four-time NBA Champion told Lil Mike that if he missed the shot, then Jennifer Hudson would have to give him a kiss. Promptly, and without hesitation, Mike took the shot and missed, leaving Shaq feeling triumphant, and Hudson flustered at the prospect of kissing him.

“You wanna play another game? If you miss a shot, she has to give me a kiss!”

It was a hilarious moment that summarised Shaq’s personality to a tee. He loves giving back to others, especially kids who have great potential. And, if he gets something back for himself in the process, he’s left happy too. Especially if it’s a kiss from one of the most beautiful actresses in the world.

Shaq has always been great with kids and even consoled a crying girl on stage

Shaquille O’Neal has always shown off his caring side with children. A man of the people, the big man cannot help but be a gentle giant around the young ones, and this was no different when he sat down for an interview with Patrick Bet-David. In the midst of the interview, Shaq heard a baby crying, and this bothered him greatly.

So, Shaq being Shaq, he invited the baby on stage. That is when little Mia was brought up by her father and was placed on Shaq’s lap. It was a wholesome moment, as the young lady stopped crying immediately. This prompted O’Neal to comment on how children love “Uncle Shaq”. All before he reminded the father that it would cost $200 if he wanted him to continue babysitting.

Shaq truly is a gem of a human being. He may have caused nightmares for his opponents on the court, but off it, he’s all about making dreams come true. Especially for the youngsters, who are all still looking to reach new heights that only they could ever imagine.