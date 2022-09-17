Lewis Hamilton learned everything about Kimi Raikkonen’s car before he even joined F1

McLaren mechanic reveals intense technical conversation with Lewis Hamilton about Kimi Raikkonen’s car in 2006.

Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly the greatest of all time, having beaten and set new records in motorsport. He is often praised for his unbeatable mental strength and intelligence.

Even his greatest rival, Nico Rosberg, has regurgitated the extreme mental strength a driver requires to beat the 7-time world champion. Rosberg, who did go up against the Briton in 2016 and beat him to the title, chose retirement as he took his first ever title.

A former McLaren mechanic turned journalist Marc Priestley reveals the story about the first time he met Hamilton in the McLaren garage.

Hamilton was fighting for the title in the 2006 GP2 series in Turkey and had caught the attention of everyone present in the paddock as he made his incredible comeback. The young Briton took the title and was later roaming around the paddock when he entered the McLaren garage.

#Onthisday in 2006, @McLarenF1 announced they’d put rookie @LewisHamilton in their car for the 2007 season. The rest is history. pic.twitter.com/c3vQkDOw2a — WTF1 (@wtf1official) November 24, 2020

Priestley recalls that at the time, he was working on Kimi Raikkonen’s car, and Hamilton came into the garage and examined the car on his own as he was shy to ask any questions.

Later, when a conversation did strike between the two, Priestley could not help but be amazed by how keen Hamilton was to learn the intense technical details of the car and its operations.

The F1 journalist said it is very rare to see a driver willing to get too much into the technical aspect of the car. He said even Kimi himself did not put so much effort into it.

Lewis Hamilton still contributes in the technical aspect

Several comparisons have been made between how Michael Schumacher operated with his team and how Hamilton does. Former F1 driver Felipe Massa, who has worked with both the drivers, even said that while Schumacher worked harder, Hamilton is more talented.

Massa said that the German legend was at the front with the engineers in the technical aspects, but he had never seen the Briton take as much part in it.

However, since the Mercedes’ W13 turned out to be a pretty noncompetitive car, Hamilton is often seen speaking in the interviews and explaining the technical stuff to get there and be at the front once again.

Of course, he might not be as involved in the technical stuff as Schumacher, but he does know how to find the extra gear in the car he is being provided.

