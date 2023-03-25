Lewis Hamilton Makes a Pit Stop in Malaysia to Meet His Fans Before Australian Grand Prix

After two subpar races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Lewis Hamilton is all set to take part in Australia’s third race of the F1 2023 season next weekend. However, before he touched down in Melbourne for the Grand Prix weekend, he made a pit stop in Malaysia.

The 38-year-old met several of his ecstatic fans in Malaysia, many of whom were in disbelief at getting the opportunity to meet their hero. The fans were grateful to click pictures and get autographs of Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton delights fans on his visit to Malaysia

Lewis Hamilton visited the University of Technology Malaysia for a Petronas event on March 25. Following the Briton’s visit, several fans took to social media and expressed their delight in getting the opportunity to host him in their country.

Lewis at UTP in Malaysia today pic.twitter.com/fESVSQHCv3 — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) March 25, 2023

Some pics of Lewis at @UTPOfficial 🇲🇾❤️ pic.twitter.com/DAL0P1KERZ — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) March 25, 2023

Hamilton also seemed grateful to visit Malaysia as he appreciated all of his fans who had gathered at the event. Moreover, he had also posted an Instagram story earlier in the day to express how happy he was to be back in Malaysia.

📲 “Hi Malaysia🙌🏾missed this beautiful place happy to be back” – Lewis via IG story pic.twitter.com/xkX3bqFPAa — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) March 24, 2023

Hamilton and Mercedes will aim to regroup at the Australian GP

Hamilton and Mercedes have had a difficult start to the season as they have been way off the pace set by reigning champions Red Bull. The Milton Keynes outfit seems to be in a world of its own as they clinched an emphatic 1-2 in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

As for the Silver Arrows, Hamilton finished fifth in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, George Russell finished seventh in Bahrain and fourth in Saudi Arabia in the other Mercedes.

Consequently of the results of both drivers, Mercedes have scored 38 points and are currently joint second in the championship alongside Aston Martin. However, they are still a whopping 49 points behind leaders Red Bull.

Following a subpar start to the new campaign, Mercedes hopes to rediscover their form this weekend in Australia.