“Fernando Alonso Did Confirm His Devotion”: Ted Kravitz Quashes Aston Martin Star’s Red Bull Rumors With Latest Update

Ahead of the Sao Paulo GP, Fernando Alonso turned out to be the subject of major speculations regarding a potential move to Red Bull. However, Ted Kravitz recently quashed all those rumors on his Ted’s Podbook episode on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

Kravitz said, “He did, Alonso, confirm his devotion to the team, his motivation, and he’s so proud of the season they have had and is looking forward to the next season, staying with Aston Martin.”

The rumors about Alonso kicked off following a tweet by Albert Fabrega where the journalist spoke about a shocking development in the paddock, without revealing any details. This started off massive conversations. Moreover, with Aston Martin’s recent downfall, one of the major rumors that came out of it was that Alonso could perhaps move to Red Bull.

Recent rumors regarding the supposed transfer of the ownership of Aston Martin also added more fuel to the fire surrounding Alonso. However, all of the rumors fell flat as both Alonso and Helmut Marko directly denied any kind of possibility of a move.

Alonso expressed during the press conference about how annoyed he was by the rumors. As quoted by bbc.com, the Spaniard said that these rumors are coming from “people who try to make fun of it and gain some followers“. The 42-year-old said that he will make sure that there are “consequences” for the people who have been spreading such rumors.

Helmut Marko backs up Ted Kravitz’s claims regarding Fernando Alonso

Similarly to Fernando Alonso, Helmut Marko was also very straightforward in his answer as he denied the rumors. He explained that the only goal that Red Bull have as of now is to make sure that Sergio Perez manages to finish second by the time the season ends in Abu Dhabi.

Marko said (as quoted by planetf1.com), “This is all completely out of thin air. Both Christian Horner and I have emphasized several times that Perez will also drive with us next year.”

This will be quite a relief for Perez as his seat for 2024 was under immense scrutiny. However, the Mexican’s place in Red Bull still isn’t completely safe as the Milton Keynes outfit are known to be quite ruthless even when there are contracts in place.