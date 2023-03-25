“We Text Every Day”: Lewis Hamilton Rubbishes Rumors of Angela Cullen Conflict After Abrupt Separation

Lewis Hamilton splitting up with his long-time personal assistant Angela Cullen has been one of the biggest news in F1 recently. Cullen worked with Hamilton for seven long years and has forged a very special and close friendship with the seven-time world champion.

Last week, Hamilton took to his social media account to reveal that he was parting ways with Cullen, and fans were shocked. The exact reason behind Hamilton making this call was not known, and some fans have also suggested that it was Cullen who decided to part ways with him.

Lewis Hamilton parts ways with his long-time trainer Angela Cullen Wishing you all the best for your next journey, Angela 🙌 📸 x @LewisHamilton #SaudiArabianGP #F1 @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/rlBreieFKq — Formula 1 (@F1) March 17, 2023

Regardless, Hamilton’s friendship with his long-time physio and assistant will be a huge miss in the F1 paddock. As reported by the Independent, Hamilton admitted that even though they split up, the relationship between them remains good. In fact, the Mercedes driver revealed that they are still ‘super close’ and spend a lot of time texting each other.

“She’s massively supportive and I’m massively supportive of her,” said Hamilton.

Why did Angela Cullen and Lewis Hamilton split up?

In his Instagram post, Hamilton did not write much about why he and Cullen were going their separate ways. All Hamilton wrote was about his special bond with Cullen, and wished her the best in life for her future endeavors.

There weren’t any signs of things going wrong between Hamilton and Cullen, so this separation took fans by surprise. According to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, the decision to part was solely Hamilton’s, who felt that things were not working out anymore.

Lewis Hamilton about Angela Cullen pic.twitter.com/7q1X1VyZM7 — F1 To Rule Them All (@F1RulesMedia) March 18, 2023

In an interview with Motorsport, Wolff admitted that he and the entire Mercedes team got very close to Cullen and that her departure was not easy on them either. Regardless, they were a hundred percent behind the decision made by their star driver, Hamilton.

Is Hamilton leaving Mercedes too?

Cullen and Hamilton’s split up affected the Mercedes camp, as Wolff suggested. However, the Brackley-based outfit could be in for a worse separation at the end of the year with Hamilton gone. The 38-year-old has won six world titles with them and has helped the squad win eight constructors’ title.

However, considering the fact that he is desperate to win his eighth world championship himself, Hamilton could be looking to move to a team that is competing in the front. At the moment, Red Bull are the dominant team in F1, but their team boss Christian Horner dismissed the ridiculous odds of Hamilton joining them.

Hamilton is adamant that he is determined to succeed with Mercedes yet again, but the story could turn out to be very different if the Silver Arrows don’t improve soon.