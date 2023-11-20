Lewis Hamilton May Face a Fine for Skipping the Celebration Party of Max Verstappen

As the F1 season approaches its conclusion, Lewis Hamilton could face a fine if he misses Max Verstappen‘s celebration at the end of the year again. The Dutchman will receive his third championship at the FIA Prize GALA after the season finale race in Abu Dhabi. With Hamilton having already missed the event in 2021, Express. co suggests that if the seven-time champion misses it again this time, he could face some penalties.

This is because the FIA regulations require the top three drivers to attend the event. In 2021, Hamilton skipped the event after finishing P2 due to a controversial championship loss.

However, if Hamilton were to skip the event again, the FIA wouldn’t allow it to pass. The reason for this is that, regardless of the outcome of the race in Abu Dhabi, the Mercedes driver will finish the season in P3.

And if by any means Hamilton attempts to skip the race he will regrettably be subject to a fine from the FIA. The Prize Gala occasion has undoubtedly been significant for the FIA as evidenced by the $54,000 fine Hamilton had to pay the last time he skipped the event in 2021.

How did Lewis Hamilton perform in 2023?

Since the last two seasons, Lewis Hamilton has endured a difficult time. The Briton hasn’t secured a victory since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and with only one race remaining in the current season, the likelihood of him ending this winless streak appears slim.

Meanwhile, during this period, his Red Bull adversary Max Verstappen has asserted his dominance by clinching three consecutive championships. However, over these two difficult years, one thing that did not change was Hamilton’s consistency.

The Briton is currently third in the championship, behind only the two Red Bull drivers. Hamilton will also finish in the same spot since he is 41 points behind second-placed Sergio Perez and 32 points ahead of fourth-placed Carlos Sainz, with just one race remaining in the 2023 season.