Mother’s Day Or Father’s Day: Carlos Sainz and Christian Horner’s Contrasting Posts Leaves Fans Confused

Carlos Sainz and Christian Horner’s contrasting social media posts on March 19 have left Formula 1 fans around the world perplexed. Sainz took to his Instagram and wished his father, Carlos Sainz Sr, a ‘Happy Father’s Day’.

Meanwhile, Horner wished his mother, Sarah, a ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ on the same day. Following their contrasting social media posts, several fans hilariously corrected Sainz and Horner.

However, little did they realize that it is both Father’s Day and Mother’s Day on March 19 this year, just in different parts of the world. The Spanish celebrate Father’s Day, while the British celebrate Mother’s Day.

Fans ask if it is ‘Father’s Day’ or ‘Mother’s Day’

Christian Horner and Carlos Sainz will now turn their focus to the Saudi Arabian GP

After the celebratory mood, both Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner and star Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will now turn their attention to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Saudi Arabian GP will begin at 8:00 PM local time on Sunday.

Horner and his team have so far had a mixed weekend. On the one hand, Sergio Perez will start on the pole, while on the other, reigning champion Max Verstappen will start all the way down in the 15th. The Dutchman will start 15th after he failed to set a lap time in the second qualifying session due to a driveshaft issue.

As for Sainz’s struggles seem to continue from the Bahrain Grand Prix. While the Spaniard managed to finish the Bahrain GP in fourth, he was way off the pace of his teammate, Charles Leclerc.

A similar scenario seems to have followed in Saudi Arabia. While Leclerc registered the second-fastest time during qualifying on Saturday, Sainz only managed the fifth-fastest. And to add to Sainz’s woes, his lap time was more than 0.5 seconds slower than that of Leclerc’s.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting grid after penalties applied