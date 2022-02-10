F1

“I respect him way more than ever for how he behaved himself”: Carlos Sainz praises Lewis Hamilton for how he carried himself after his heartbreaking loss to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi

"I want to continue sharing the grid with him": Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz hopes rumors about Lewis Hamilton leaving F1 isn't true
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"The only thing higher than Allen Highverson right here is my blood glucose levels": NBA Twitter troll the Sixers MVP for allegedly turning up baked for the Sixers-Suns game as he relishes a bucket of popcorn courtside
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I want to continue sharing the grid with him": Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz hopes rumors about Lewis Hamilton leaving F1 isn't true
“I respect him way more than ever for how he behaved himself”: Carlos Sainz praises Lewis Hamilton for how he carried himself after his heartbreaking loss to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi

Carlos Sainz says he respects Lewis Hamilton ‘more than ever’ for accepting his heartbreaking loss…