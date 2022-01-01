F1

“We always knew what we were going into, and ’22 is the year when we put things together and I think I’m in a good place”: Russian driver believes that the difficulties faced throughout 2021 will help bring the best out of him next year

“We always knew what we were going into, and ’22 is the year when we put things together and I think I’m in a good place”: Russian driver believes that the difficulties faced throughout 2021 will help bring the best out of him next year
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"I'm looking forward to next year": Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reveals Max Verstappen and Red Bull's reply to his congratulatory text message
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
“We always knew what we were going into, and ’22 is the year when we put things together and I think I’m in a good place”: Russian driver believes that the difficulties faced throughout 2021 will help bring the best out of him next year
“We always knew what we were going into, and ’22 is the year when we put things together and I think I’m in a good place”: Russian driver believes that the difficulties faced throughout 2021 will help bring the best out of him next year

Nikita Mazepin will stay with Haas until 2022 after failing to score any Q2 qualifying…