Lewis Hamilton net worth 2022: How 103 race winner saw $44.5 million rise in his personal wealth

Lewis Hamilton net worth 2022: The Mercedes superstar is the wealthiest British athlete ever, and his wealth is only growing.

The seven-time world champion is among the most famous athletes in the world. This enormous following helps him to have a net worth of $334 million.

This year has been highly fortunate for Hamilton as he has added $44.5 million to his net worth. A massive jump considering the majority of F1 drivers doesn’t even have this much overall net worth.

So how did Hamilton get so much out in just one year, where he is going two years without a title? The simple answer is his wise investments and additions in sponsorships.

Lewis Hamilton net worth 2022: How is he so rich?

Hamilton earns around $67 million a year, as per Forbes. Mercedes alone pays him $45 million for driving their F1 car throughout the season. Meanwhile, Monster energy drinks, Tommy Hilfiger, Sony and Bose pay him lucrative sponsorship deals.

The Briton has homes in the US, UK and Monaco. He also owns a Caribbean beach resort in Grenada after a $22 million investment; his father hails from that country.

He also started a vegan burger chain called Neat Burger with locations across the UK and US. In 2021, he also invested in a startup called Zapp, which involves itself in essential item deliveries.

Recently, Hamilton joined a group which took a $4.6 billion takeover of the NFL team Denver Broncos. This purchase undoubtedly boosted Hamilton’s wealth in 2022.

He still wants to go on

At the age of 37, Hamilton won everything which could have been achieved in the sport. With seven titles and 103 Grand Prix wins he stands as the most successful F1 driver ever.

Yet, he wants to achieve more. This year has been unfortunate for Mercedes in terms of performance. But, for 2023, hamilton is motivated more than ever.

He once again wants to fight for the championship and add another to his illustrious tally. Now, it remains to be seen how Mercedes will develop ahead of the next season.

