mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Not Letting Dramatic Drop in Performance ’Get Into His Head’ After Disappointing Sunday in Azerbaijan

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton Not Letting Dramatic Drop in Performance ’Get Into His Head’ After Disappointing Sunday in Azerbaijan

Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Lewis Hamilton was unhappy with the Mercedes W15 at the Azerbaijan GP, highlighting tire issues as the reason behind his poor qualifying and race pace. However, he won’t let the dismal weekend affect his mind, as he looks forward to having better race weekends.

Both Hamilton and George Russell were not happy with how the Pirelli tires were responding on Sunday. Russell felt it worked differently for different cars, which he found frustrating. Meanwhile, Hamilton hinted at his team’s inability to get the tires working with the blankets — which are meant to increase its temperature and in turn, provide better grip.

However, he didn’t directly blame his crew. When Ted Kravitz asked him if he trusts his team to keep the temperature under control, Hamilton replied, “I do it every weekend so…all I can do is just you know I work as hard as I can, just going to stay positive. It’s not getting to my head.”

Hamilton changed his power-unit components after qualifying on Saturday, which led to a grid penalty. He started from the pit lane, and was hoping to make up enough places to get near the top three at the very least.

Unfortunately, Hamilton ended up finishing P9, scoring just two points for Mercedes. Russell, meanwhile, went on to finish P3, although it was mainly down to Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz’s crash, which ended their race. All in all, Mercedes’ pre-summer break form has not carried over since F1’s return in Zandvoort.

Toto Wolff took blame for Mercedes’ underperformance

Mercedes, after a rather weak start to the season, bounced back with three wins in four races leading up to the summer break. But post the three-week shutdown, cracks began reappearing.

In Baku for instance, neither driver was happy with the car, and Wolff took note of the same, shouldering the blame. “We, kind of, never gave the drivers a nicely balanced car…” he said after the race.

Hamilton — who leaves for Ferrari after seven more races with Mercedes — will be looking to end his Silver Arrows career on a high. But if the problems witnessed in Baku arise again for Hamilton and the Brackley-based squad in Singapore next week, the seven-time world champion could be in for another difficult weekend.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Somin Bhattacharjee is an F1 editor at The SportsRush and has written more than 2000 articles. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and considers sports to be a part of his life. Somin has been a fan of Scuderia Ferrari since 2010 and his favorite driver is none another than the legendary Fernando Alonso. Other than longing for a Ferrari Championship win once again, Somin spends his free time playing football and basketball.

Read more from Somin Bhattacharjee

Share this article

Don’t miss these