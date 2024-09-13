Lewis Hamilton On His Friendship With Anna Wintour: “We Enjoy Watching Tennis Together”

Having built a legacy that extends far beyond F1, Lewis Hamilton has forged strong relationships with people from various fields. One notable friendship is with Anna Wintour, the Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue. Recently, Hamilton reflected on their bond, highlighting their shared passion for tennis.

Attending the New York fashion week ahead of the Azerbaijan GP, Hamilton rubbed shoulders with the likes of Wintour, Rihanna, Noah Lyles, and Tina Fey. After seeing his good friend Kendall Jenner walk the ramp, the Mercedes driver, along with Lyles and Wintour, traveled to Flushing Meadows to watch the US Open Women’s final.

Talking to F1 media about the visit, Hamilton praised the “strong, powerful women” who play tennis while also revealing his and Wintour’s love for the sport.

“I love watching the Women’s Tennis. Such strong and powerful women, just, the precision and everything, it’s quite impressive to see. And that’s what me and Anna enjoy watching Tennis together.”

Hamilton and Wintour were in the VIP box when Aryna Sabalenka defeated American Jessica Pegula in the finals last Saturday, with a score of 7-5, 7-5.

Notably, this wasn’t the first time Hamilton and Wintour enjoyed tennis together. In 2018, they attended Day 12 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Hamilton was there to support his friend Serena Williams. Otherwise, he had never attended a Wimbledon match since an embarrassing incident in 2015 barred him from entry.

When Hamilton was denied entry to Wimbledon

Hamilton’s fashion sense has become a huge hit among the F1 community, with fans eagerly anticipating his ‘fashion shows’ before each Grand Prix weekend. Contrary to most drivers, Hamilton arrives at the paddock wearing various designer outfits.

However, his habit of dressing differently led to controversy when officials denied him entry to the Royal Box to watch Novak Djokovic face Roger Federer in the 2015 Wimbledon final.

Bugün Wimbledon finali varmış. 2015 yılında kıyafeti yüzünden içeri alınmayan Lewis Hamilton’ı hatırlayalım. pic.twitter.com/gZkYqC6Bw6 — F1 Boomer (@f1_boomer) July 11, 2021

Heading to the famed Wimbledon Center Court, Hamilton did not follow the dress code laid forth by the officials. Asked to wear a formal jacket, the now 39-year-old turned up wearing a bright floral shirt. The same became grounds for Hamilton being denied entry while all other invitees got to go in.

While Hamilton never commented on the incident, a spokesperson attributed the issue to a misunderstanding of the dress code. Since then, Hamilton has attended other tennis matches, but he has not returned to the Wimbledon Center Court.