Who Is Anna Wintour: Who Was Lewis Hamilton Spotted Attending the 2024 Fashion and Film Party With?

Lewis Hamilton was recently at his fashion monger-best while attending the British Vogue’s Film and Fashion Party. Updates on X by user Deni show the 7X world champion was at the event alongside Anna Wintour, who is the editor-in-chief of British Vogue. While the photo-generated immense buzz in the media and entertainment field, it isn’t their first public appearance together.

Hamilton and Wintour have known each other for years, and share a good friendship. Born in London, Anna Wintour currently resides in New York City where she serves as the editor-in-chief for British Vogue.

She assumed the position in 1988 and has always had an interest in fashion journalism. Given her long-standing relationship with Vogue, many people think of her as the most powerful woman in the world of publishing and fashion.

Hamilton and Wintour also partnered up alongside each other on Day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship in 2018. They visited the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in July of that year. Hence, assuming the two are good friends wouldn’t be wrong.

They share a similar love for fashion and have been friends for years. Back in 2021, Wintour and Hamilton once again paired up to attend an event. This time, they went to the Balenciaga Couture Show during the Paris Fashion Week in July. Here, Hamilton adorned an all-black ensemble and silver accessories to compliment his outfit.

Who else was present alongside Lewis Hamilton at the event

A plethora of big-name celebs came down to be a part of the biggest night following the BAFTA Awards. Thrown for the first time by the latest head of editorial content, Chioma Nnadi, the event saw Cara Delevingne act as its host. Emily Blunt, Emerald Fennell, and Ayo Edebiri also took on the hosting responsibilities.

Dua Lipa, Rosamund Pike, Anya Taylor-Joy, Central Cee, Andrew Scott, and James Marden graced the event with their presence. In total, 60+ celebs attended the party, as reported by Vogue themselves.

Lewis Hamilton attended the stellar event in an all-black ensemble yet again. It was an outfit from the 2024 Valentino Fall Collection. Fans related the event to Hamilton leaving Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season. Heading to Maranello in 2025, they took it as an ode to his upcoming Italian link and their inclination towards chic fashion.