Lewis Hamilton once raised $18,000 for Small Steps Project by donating his signed shoes

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton often auctions personal items in a bid to raise money for charity and donations for the underprivileged.

Aside from his accolades in Formula 1, Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton is an avid philanthropist. He has often made sure to work towards worthy causes and voice his opinion.

He was ranked as the 5th most generous person in the Giving List of 2022 for giving away $24 Million for worthy causes.

The 7-time world champion often gives away personal and professional paraphernalia to raise money for charity foundations.

In 2018, 2019 and 2020, Hamilton raised around $18,000 by donating his signed shoes to the Small Steps Project.

Lewis Hamilton shoes sold for the highest bid two years in a row

Hamilton’s 2019 season race-worn FIA-compliant Evo speed shoes were auctioned for $11,700 to an anonymous buyer. The shoes were inscribed with the Briton’s signature by hand.

As per charitystars.com, Hamilton’s shoes had brought the highest amount of money for two years in a row.

2020 #CelebrityShoeAuction!💙👣

“@MercedesAMGF1 and @LewisHamilton are pleased to donate a pair of Lewis’ signed racing boots to the Small Steps Project. We hope that our small donation will enable more children to take the big step off rubbish dumps and into a better future!”🏎 pic.twitter.com/6iyUR30eIU — Small Steps Project (@SmallStepsDocs) November 8, 2020

All the proceeds from the auction were donated to the Small Steps Project which helps the children working at dump sites and toxic environments by providing them with shoes and putting them into schools.

Apart from donating to other charities, the 7-time world champion launched his own charitable trust Mission 44.

Lewis Hamilton pledged $22 Million to launch Mission 44

In 2021, Hamilton pledged $22 Million to launch his charitable foundation Mission 44. The foundation is aimed to bridge the gap between education and employment.

Hamilton launched the foundation after a report from the Hamilton commission reported huge barriers in the progression of the black community in motorsport.

As part of Mission 44, the Briton came together with Mercedes to give a kick-start to the ‘ignite’ initiative. This initiative will help ensure a better representation of the diverse students studying STEM and engineering.

