7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton once blacked out in fighter jet after avoiding to follow rules

Lewis Hamilton revealed that he lost consciousness in a fighter jet after avoiding doing a simple exercise.

7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has often talked about his interest in fighter jets and how he was obsessed with becoming a pilot as a kid. While the Briton could not become a legit pilot, he did become the fastest driver in the fastest cars in Formula 1.

Having achieved that feat he got the opportunity to fly up in the air in a fighter jet but it seems like it did not go so well.

Despite being an F1 driver, he could not manage the immense impact of G force in a plane and lost consciousness after pulling 8 or 9 Gs at one of the turns.

Also Read: When and where to watch the Formula 1 US Grand Prix main race?

How did Lewis Hamilton lose consciousness?

Speaking at the IWC Schaffhausen event to the Moto GP legend Valentino Rossi, Hamilton explained that a rider on a bike pulls G forces from all directions. But on a plane, the impact of G forces is felt vertical.

This is why the pilots have G suits. Explaining further, the 7-time world champion said that when he was on the flight he did not have a G suit and he was advised to do a basic breathing exercise to prevent him from losing consciousness.

Looks like it was for an IWC commercial 👀

“Lewis Hamilton racing a L39 albatross fighter jet” Youtube Vid➡️https://t.co/E4TPSm9Baz https://t.co/iEDI14kQfv pic.twitter.com/EXzGz9qJkS — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) October 21, 2021

Hamilton revealed that he thought that the exercise was too easy and he stopped doing it when the flight turned he blacked out.

Also Read: How is the weather at Circuit of the Americas ahead of United States GP

Lewis Hamilton wanted to star in Top Gun

Hamilton revealed that he almost starred in the Top Gun: Maverick movie but he had to cancel his plans because the timings collided with his F1 commitments.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the 7-time world champion revealed that his friendship with the Top Gun star Tom Cruise came into play in his starring in the movie.

Cruise had agreed with Hamilton becoming one of the fighter pilots in the movie but sadly it could not happen.

In his new project, the Briton has signed up for becoming a producer for Apple’s upcoming F1 film. The film will star Brad Pitt and will be directed by Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer – the iconic duo behind the Top Gun movie.

Also Read: $440 million F1 entrant Audi would love to hire Carlos Sainz upon their arrival