Lewis Hamilton & Co Are Free To Speak But Not Every time; Clarifies FIA

Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of United Kingdom stands during the national anthems after finishing third of the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton claims the FIA’s ban on drivers from making political opinions won’t deter him from expressing his beliefs. The Briton has openly stated that he will continue racing a voice on subjects he is passionate about.

Hamilton has long been an outspoken critic of inequality and lack of diversity in motorsports. He has used the platform to spread awareness and messages against racism, homophobia and other social issues.

Ahead of the 2023 season, the FIA banned drivers from making political, religious or personal statements without prior approval by the board. Any unauthorised act will violate the body’s principle of neutrality and could result in a race ban.

Lewis Hamilton says he will continue to use his voice to highlight social injustices, despite FIA rules preventing drivers from making political statements ✅ pic.twitter.com/Mm4awG8W16 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 16, 2023

This rule has received criticism from fans and drivers alike. This has led to the FIA clarifying its stance and relaxing its mandate. This allows drivers like Lewis and others a chance to express their beliefs, but there is a catch.

Also Read: Why Mercedes Has Revealed an All Black Livery for W14?

Lewis Hamilton warns to defy FIA ruling on political speech

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and several drivers spoke against the FIA’s ban. According to the drivers, the FIA cannot curb their freedom of expression. This promoted FIA to update its stance on the ruling.

On 17th February, the FIA clarified Article 12.2.1.n of the FIA International Sporting Code. The general expression of political, religious and personal statements remains outlawed unless previously approved in writing by the FIA.

FIA aclara que pilotos pueden expresarse libremente, pero no siempre. O sea sí, pero no. Bueno, que empiece ya la temporada FIA issues a clarification and say drivers are free to express , but not always. So,yes but no.Anyway,let’s start the season pleasehttps://t.co/KbpYsExmJY — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) February 17, 2023

The FIA claims to maintain neutrality. The focus remains on racing rather than other activities. It has also been suggested to ensure respect for this diversity.

But the body has also outlined moments where the driver can freely speak about their political opinions. The clarification also gave us an update on what will be classified as a violation and was will be allowed.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Kids: 7xWorld Champion Speaks About His Desire of Raising a Family

Will Hamilton be allowed to express political views?

According to the circular, drivers like Lewis Hamilton can express their views on any political, religious or personal matter under certain rules. However, they must be done in a non-hostile manner.

Hamilton will be free to share his thought through social media. He can answer direct questions about the issue during interviews and press conferences.

However, drivers cannot make gestures during pre- and post-race activities. This includes taking a knee, standing on the podium with a T-shirt reading a message, etc.

You can’t silence sir Lewis Hamilton, no matter how hard you try. I stand with Lewis Hamilton and I think we shouldn’t silence those fighting for change. This ban from FIA is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/MDiFIKucNU — rie (@High5Forever) December 20, 2022

Drivers like Pierre Gasly, who have a pre-race religious ritual, are allowed to practice it. Drivers won’t be sanctioned if they display religious symbols or wear prescribed clothing/ornaments unless they are deemed critical of others’ beliefs.

If a driver wishes to make a message, such as wearing a rainbow-accented helmet, they need to seek the FIA’s permission at least four weeks before the event. If the FIA rejects the request, it cannot be appealed against.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Plans To Launch Mission 44 in the United States To Enhance Racial Equality