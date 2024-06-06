Lewis Hamilton One-Ups Himself Supporting Tom Holland’s Latest Project

Lewis Hamilton and Hollywood actor Tom Holland have a good friendship. The American actor has also visited F1 races to support the British driver. Now, it seems that Hamilton has repaid the favor by supporting Holland in his latest project.

As revealed on X (formerly Twitter), Hamilton recently went to the Duke of York’s Theatre in London to watch Holland’s acting in Romeo & Juliet. After watching the play, the 39-year-old also shared his thoughts on the play on his Instagram stories.

Lewis Hamilton shares his support for ‘ROMEO & JULIET’ via instagram stories, “Incredible show. Well done Tom Holland, Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, and the whole crew ” pic.twitter.com/8ROsfGad12 — best of tom holland (@thollandrchive) June 4, 2024

Hamilton wrote, “Incredible show. Well done Tom Holland, Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, and the whole crew“. The Mercedes driver is well known for his appreciation of art and has seemingly shown it again by attending the Romeo & Juliet play.

While Hamilton praised Holland for his acting, there is no secrecy in the latter being a huge admirer of the Mercedes star. The 28-year-old actor has also often appreciated Hamilton for his F1 skills.

Tom Holland has always had the highest of praises for Lewis Hamilton

On several occasions, Holland has explained how he admires Hamilton. When Holland was asked once in an interview who he would like to trade places with if given a chance, he without any hesitation replied, “Lewis Hamilton“.

Holland added, “I would love to try and drive one of those cars. And he’s the best at it, and no one does it like him. He’s an amazing bloke and someone I really admire. So, to step into his shoes, albeit he does wear crazy shoes, would be an honor“.

“I’m a diehard Lewis fan, so I want him to somehow make it to the front.” Part 2937272 of Tom Holland being a Lewis Hamilton fan pic.twitter.com/QL4q32gxtt — Marina (@xxoMarina) May 30, 2023

This was not the only time that Holland praised Hamilton though. When asked in an interview if he knows of some black Brit who he would like people to know of in America, Holland replied,

“You know, I had dinner with Lewis only a few weeks ago and I think he is setting an example for so many people around the world. I mean what happened to him at the end of the last season [2021] and his ability to lose with such grace, in the face of adversity. So, he is someone I am very very impressed by“.

Such responses from Holland seem to suggest that he watches the races closely. In the above statement, the American actor refers to the controversy behind the seven-time champion losing out on the championship in the 2021 season to Max Verstappen.