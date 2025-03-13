Lando Norris Vows to Ask Tom Holland to Play Him in His Biography Movie During the Next Round of Golf

Lando Norris has often been vocal about the British actor, Tom Holland’s acting abilities, besides acknowledging the uncanny resemblance of their looks. There is a consensus within the paddock and among fans that Holland and Norris are almost doppelgangers, and Holland can even play the McLaren driver in a biopic.

In the build-up to the season-opening Australian GP, this weekend, the four-time Grand Prix winner sat down with SPORTbible to answer a few fan questions. This time around, he promised he would approach the Spiderman star with his proposal.

A fan asked Norris about which actor he would prefer to play him in a movie. To which he replied, “I know Tom [Holland] a little bit. We’re trying to get a bit of golf in at some point, so maybe next time we’re teeing it up, I can ask him if he wants to try be me in a movie.”

Although it isn’t just his looks that make Holland a front-runner to be cast as Norris in a possible biopic.

The duo share many common traits including their love and passion for golf. Holland is a pretty good golfer himself, boasting a handicap of 2.9. He even teamed up with PGA player Tommy Fleetwood last year to win the Celebrity Pro-Am PGA Championship.

Meanwhile, Norris’ love for golf doesn’t need any introduction. Having participated in multiple tournaments including the Netflix Cup in 2023, the McLaren man loves to tee off. So, Holland may have it easy to prepare for a potential biopic of Norris, given they both are good at golf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lando Norris Fanpage (@landonorris__04)

As for Holland’s F1 liking, he has been a keen follower of the sport. He’s been spotted at many races including the British Grand Prix and the Monaco Grand Prix in the past. That said, while he might be a favorite to play as the McLaren driver, Holland’s allegiances in F1 lie with Norris’ senior compatriot.

Is Tom Holland a Lando Norris fan?

Holland has made no secret of the fact that he is a massive fan of Lewis Hamilton. The 28-year-old actor actually shares a pretty good friendship with the seven-time world champion, as he attended his first-ever Grand Prix courtesy of the former Mercedes driver at the 2019 British GP.

In an interview, he also revealed why he feels such an affinity towards Hamilton. “I would love to try and drive one of those cars. And he’s the best at it, and no one does it like him. He’s an amazing bloke and someone I really admire. So, to step into his shoes, albeit he does wear crazy shoes, would be an honor,” he explained.

Last year, Hamilton repaid the compliment as he visited the Duke of York’s Theatre in London to watch Holland in a play adaptation of Romeo & Juliet. After witnessing his performance, Hamilton had written on social media, “Incredible show. Well done Tom Holland, Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, and the whole crew.”