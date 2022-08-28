“P2 is a better place to start”– Why Max Verstappen didn’t give tow to Sergio Perez for pole position boost

Max Verstappen didn’t give tow to his teammate Sergio Perez, unlike Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to Carlos Sainz, which allowed him a pole position.

The Belgian Grand Prix race will be a tactical battle between Red Bull and Ferrari. At the same time, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez are set to battle from the first row. The other two drivers, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are vying from P14 and 15, respectively.

Thus, a blockbuster race is on the cards. However, during the Q3, Leclerc gave a tow to Sainz, which allowed him to sit on the pole position. On the other hand, Verstappen didn’t do the same for his teammate.

After this, several F1 fans questioned why the Dutchman didn’t provide the same to Perez. The Red Bull boss Christian Horner rationalized this situation.

According to him, the P2 is a better place to start in Belgium. Therefore, he thinks the Mexican was already in an ideal position, and nothing extra was needed.

“History has shown us with Sebastian a few years ago, Daniel Ricciardo and even Max that at the start, with that run up the hill, the tow is very powerful with the DRS closed,” Horner revealed in a press release from his team.

“We discussed ahead of time and agreed that tactically, P2 may be a better place to start,” he continued.

Max Verstappen can still win the race

After Yuki Tsunoda’s recent announcement of getting a new power unit, which will force him to start from the pitlane, Verstappen has been promoted to P14 for the race start. Meanwhile, Leclerc would be starting from P14.

But Red Bull has been extremely fast on both straights and the corners. Thus, it’s been predicted that the 2021 world champion would be winning the race in Spa.

A simply lovely weekend so far 👌 Although it’s going to be a challenge, with a fast car like we have, I’m confident we can move up in the race @redbullracing 👊#BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/Qj643OiirP — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 27, 2022

With the race only a few minutes away, anything can happen, but the recent track record between the two teams has shown Red Bull to have more consistency. So, Verstappen is deemed to be the favourite to win on Sunday.

