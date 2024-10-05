Lewis Hamilton Picks His Next Read as Denver Broncos Co-owner Mellody Hobson Releases Book on Money

In 2022, Lewis Hamilton expanded his business portfolio by investing in the Denver Broncos of the NFL as part of a consortium. This venture brought him closer to co-owner Mellody Hobson, who has written a book about money management—Hamilton’s next read.

The book, titled Priceless Facts about Money, which will be released on Monday 7th October, draws wisdom from Hobson’s childhood experiences, to teach children about financial literacy. Despite being 39 years old and not part of the target audience, Hamilton is eager to buy a copy for himself.

Hamilton took to Instagram to share a picture of Hobson signing the book at an event. The caption stated, “I’m so proud of you, going to buy my copy asap.”

Lewis Hamilton can’t wait to get his hands on a copy of the first book written by her good friend and co-owner of the Denver Broncos, Mellody Hobson.#LewisHamilton #Formula1 #DenverBroncos pic.twitter.com/ZODd4KDKa4 — Formula World (@F1_Grand_Prix) October 5, 2024

Hobson, who is also the Chairman of the board of directors of Starbucks, grew up in a family that faced financial hardship. As such, she understands the importance of money and believes it is important for children to learn about finances.

Hobson believes that both wealthy and less well-off families often avoid discussing money with children, depriving them of the opportunity to learn about such an important subject.

She emphasizes that money should not be a source of trauma and that teaching children about finances from a young age can help them develop healthy fiscal habits.

Why Hamilton joined Hobson at Denver

Hamilton jumped at the opportunity to become a part-owner of the Denver Broncos when Hobson offered him the chance to. Hobson reached out to Hamilton, inviting him to join the Walton-Penner group-led consortium, which was in the process of acquiring the Broncos for $4.65 billion in August 2022.

Hamilton has long advocated for increased Black representation in sports, and his commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion extends across all his endeavors. He recognized the “real lack of Black ownership” in the NFL and viewed this opportunity as a chance to drive change and push for greater diversity.

“I’m pushing for diversity constantly. There’s a lot of work to do and I’m proud to be part of it,” he said during his appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show in October of 2022.