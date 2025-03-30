Isack Hadjar Wants to Switch Lives With Lewis Hamilton Just to Buy a $293,200 Sports Car

Isack Hadjar is one of the biggest Lewis Hamilton fanboys on the current grid. He grew up idolizing the seven-time champion, dreaming of sharing the grid with him someday. While that’s something he has accomplished, his aspirations don’t end there. Given the chance to switch lives with his idol, Hadjar would gladly jump at the opportunity.

But the main reason behind the same isn’t just to have all the race wins and championships under his name. Any other youngster would certainly wish for that and emulate being the most successful driver of F1 like Hamilton. But Hadjar just wants to be able to buy a sports car.

With a reported net worth of $285 million, Hamilton can buy just about anything he wants without breaking a sweat. That includes luxury vehicles, something Hamilton has built quite a collection of.

Hadjar would love to be that rich. He has his eyes on the Porsche GT2 RS, and buying it would be the first thing he would do as Hamilton.

“I would be Lewis and I would buy a GT2 RS,” the French-Algerian driver said on the Track Limits podcast when asked which current F1 driver he would swap places with.

The GT2 RS costs $293,200, which would be too costly for Hadjar to afford at the moment. As a rookie, his yearly salary is most likely below $1 million. So, splurging almost one-fourth of it on a car would not be a great financial decision for the 20-year-old.

That said, if he manages to make a name for himself in F1 over time, his paychecks will surely increase. With sponsorships and endorsements, Hadjar could also build up his net worth to a point where he can afford the GT2 RS.

Hadjar’s favorite car has a 3.8 L twin-turbocharged engine with a top speed of 340 km/h (211 mph) and can reach 0-100 km/h in under 2.8 seconds, making it one of the fastest sports cars around.

Hadjar has Hamilton to learn from

Hadjar has a long way to go before reaching close to Hamilton’s level. The French-Algerian driver is just entering the world of F1 and has only taken part in two race weekends so far. There’s a lot left to learn, and he will make mistakes on the way—as he did before his maiden Grand Prix got underway.

In the formation lap of the Australian GP, Hadjar spun out and crashed, which left him devastated and in tears. Who came forward to console him and tell him that it’s okay to make errors but important to keep his head up? Anthony Hamilton, his idol’s dad.

Anthony supported him when his own team chief Helmut Marko didn’t—a moment that would have meant a lot to the youngster.

Anthony Hamilton about comforting Isack Hadjar after he crashed: "As soon as I saw what happened to Isack, my heart felt, I just felt for him. It was just so sad to see, I know how hard it is when these kids are 8 years of age and become a formula 1 race driver. There's a lot of…

Later, even Hamilton checked in on him, as revealed ahead of the Chinese GP weekend. “It was a nice moment sharing time with someone like Anthony, the dad of my idol. And Lewis sent me a message later that day. Really classy guys,” Hadjar said before the Shanghai race.

If Hadjar continues to follow in Hamilton’s footsteps and learn from him, there’s no reason he can’t succeed at the pinnacle of motorsport. Perhaps one day, his success will fuel a passion for a new dream car—one that could cost millions.