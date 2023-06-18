Lewis Hamilton Points Out The “Biggest Weakness” of Mercedes After Failing to Keep Up With Fernando Alonso at The Canadian GP

Things are getting better for Mercedes after their struggle at the start of the 2023 season. Ever since they brought in their upgrade package in Monaco, Mercedes have achieved podiums in both Spain and Canada. However, Lewis Hamilton explained after the Canadian GP why they still cannot catch up with Red Bull and Aston Martin.

Advertisement

Hamilton had a pretty decent Canadian GP himself. The Briton started from P3, behind Fernando Alonso, but was very quick to make the overtake on the Spaniard at the start of the race. Heading out of Turn 2, Hamilton was already ahead of Alonso.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fiagirly/status/1670525657267175425?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, Alonso slotted in behind Hamilton and followed him closely. Finally, on lap 23, Alonso made a brilliant move on the back straight and overtook Hamilton for second place. Hamilton held on to P3 and took the final podium place at the end of the race.

Lewis Hamilton talks about the performance of his Mercedes

After the race, Hamilton spoke to Sky Sports F1 and revealed the exact areas where Mercedes are lacking currently. He explained that the W14 is particularly sluggish in the low-speed corners, therefore it was difficult to keep up with Alonso during the race.

Hamilton said, “We just need to work on the performance of the car, particularly at the rear. That’s the biggest weakness. Particularly in low speed, I couldn’t keep up with those guys.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fiagirly/status/1670529338293342208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hamilton pointed out exactly the same thing during the post-race interview with Jenson Button as well. He claimed that he was struggling in the low-speed corners, and the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has quite a lot of them. Hamilton commented that he was not getting the traction out of the slow corners.

Advertisement

George Russell’s disastrous Canadian GP

Even though Hamilton had a brilliant drive, things were gloomy elsewhere for Mercedes. George Russell started the Canadian GP from P4 right behind Hamilton and he managed to hold his position at the start.

However, he had a massive shunt into the wall outside of Turn 9 on Lap 12, which left him with front wing damage and a rear right puncture. The Safety Car was put out immediately and Russell limped back to the pits.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FormulaDirecta/status/1670497077044867072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The pit crew fixed his front wings, changed his tires, and sent him back out again. After coming out in P19, Russell made a brilliant recovery drive and by lap 40, he was already on the tail of Alex Albon, fighting for P7.

However, his race soon came to an end when the team noticed an issue with Russell’s brakes on lap 55. He was called into the pits and had to retire his car, bringing his Canadian GP to an end. However, Mercedes would definitely be content with how things fared for them, apart from Russell’s woes.