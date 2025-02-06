mobile app bar

“I Love Your American Accent”: When Lewis Hamilton Delivered Impeccable American Impression

Although born and raised in the UK, Lewis Hamilton loves life across the pond. American culture has always fascinated him, and he enjoys spending time there, especially in New York City, which he deems his favorite place in the world.

This love isn’t new, either. Hamilton has been connected to the US for a long time and has invested in multiple properties Stateside, including a $50 million penthouse in New York. He also owns homes in Los Angeles, California, and Denver, Colorado.

So, it’s fair to say that the seven-time World Champion has picked up a thing or two from his time in America. As it turns out, he has mastered the accent perfectly as well.

During a Mercedes sponsor event in Las Vegas in 2023, Hamilton was talking about how people in the US have always been surprised at the fact that F1 drivers don’t have ACs in their cars. To emulate their reaction, he used an American accent and said, “Damn, I need to be a racing driver.”

The host found it funny, but was also amazed at how genuine he sounded. “I love your American accent,” he said.

His fans from the country, which is warming up to F1 more and more with each passing year, will be glad about that fact.

Hamilton’s popularity in the US

It’s not just Hamilton who loves the US. The country loves him back.

Because of F1 and personal ventures, the Briton travels there quite frequently, and has gotten close to several celebrities. Serena Williams, Shaquille O’Neal, and Tom Brady are some from the sporting world who have been spotted hanging out with Hamilton.

Plus, Hamilton has also invested in NFL team Denver Broncos, which has made him a popular figure among those who locally support the Colorado-based team.

Among celebrities, Hamilton is friends with Kim Kardashian, Pharrell Williams, and Leonardo DiCaprio, with whom the seven-time world champion has even attended NBA games in the recent past. The ‘Titanic’ actor is also reportedly an investor in Hamilton’s vegan burger chain called Neat Burger.

Although DiCaprio isn’t the only Hollywood star who has linked up with Hamilton to establish business relations in the US. Brad Pitt is another A-lister with whom the 40-year-old is making an F1-themed movie that is set to hit the big screens on 27th June 2025.

