Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s Recent Confession Provides 1-In-22 Opportunity for F1 Rivals

Red Bull has been the most dominant team in F1 this season, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez spearheading their attack. The Austrian team has won all of the races in 2023 so far and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. However, the latest confession by Verstappen and Perez on Singapore GP might give the rivals a bit of hope amid their sheer cluelessness, as per the FIA.

2023 has been a season where every other team had to fight for P2 behind Red Bull. Mercedes, Aston Martin, Ferrari, and even McLaren had to settle for P2 behind a dominant Red Bull. Despite this, Fernando Alonso stated that he is looking forward to the Marina Bay Circuit race.

Furthermore, McLaren is reportedly pushing to bring significant upgrades ahead of the race in Singapore. Now, with both Aston Martin, McLaren coming in, and Ferrari looking impressive, this might give Red Bull’s rivals a one-in-22 chance [total number of races] to oust them at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Under-confident Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez revealed rare possibilities in Singapore

As F1 moves to Singapore for the 15th round of the 2023 F1 season, Red Bull drivers Verstappen and Perez hardly show any confidence. They are wary of their rivals catching up to them ahead of the race.

When asked about it, Verstappen said, “A little bit more difficult, I think for us. But we’ll see. We’ll do our best and of course, we’ll try to go in there and try to win it again. But it’s not, let’s say, it’s going to be the strongest weekend for us.”

On the other hand, Perez also synced with his teammate on this. He stated, “I agree with Max, I think it’s going to be a weekend where basically anything can happen, and hopefully we are able to have a very strong Saturday because if you don’t start in the front row, it’s very unlikely that you will have a shot at the victory.”

Can Singapore be the bump in Red Bull’s smooth journey?

Given how dominant Red Bull has been throughout the season, their journey so far has been relatively easy. Even though the rivals at times tried to take their chances, they were never successful. Now, Red Bull can also look to win every race of the season, which no team has done in the sport’s history.

However, after the recent comments made by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, it looks like they are finally feeling nervous, as F1 heads into the Asian leg. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if the Austrian team can manage to keep their unbeaten run going.

Nevertheless, Red Bull’s chief advisor Helmut Marko is hopeful despite the drivers being underconfident. Marko tips Verstappen to win the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix and keep his and Red Bull’s unbeaten run intact.