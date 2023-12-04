Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’ Failure in 2023 F1 Season Wins a Fan $1365

A fan witnessed the most fascinating way of earning $1365, all thanks to Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’ failure. This fan bet on the Silver Arrows’ struggles and failures ahead of the start of the season. This resulted in him pocketing more than a thousand dollars.

Wionel Wessi’s (name of the user) post on X stated that he put his bets on Hamilton and Mercedes to not win a race in 2023. The stakes he put on the driver and the team were $31.75 [£25] for each race. However, the return he has got was mind-blowing. For Hamilton, he received $540 [£425].

As for the team, the return was even more with $825 [£650]. It was a brave move, even though Red Bull’s dominance was a very popular prediction. Fans were impressed to see the fan get a big payout.

Even though Wessi has gone home delighted, Hamilton, Mercedes, and its fans won’t be happy. As things stands, they are working their best to stop themselves from seeing a repeat of this season.

How bad was the 2023 F1 season for Hamilton and Mercedes?

Even though Mercedes barely managed to hold on to P2 in the Constructors’ championship, their performance on track was far from ideal. The 2022 F1 season saw the Silver Arrows claim one win, but the latest season saw them take none.

The team that reigned supreme from 2014 to 2021 F1 season raked in just one win in the last 44 races. Lewis Hamilton too, is having a woeful time having last won a race back in 2021.

However, Toto Wolff and his team are determined to change all of this in 2024 and take the challenge to Red Bull.

James Allison, Mercedes’ technical director, and his engineers are all set to bring a radical new concept to their W15 and work on their development. Along with this, they are also reportedly working on the pace and reliability of the car. However, it will not be easy to cut down the gap to Red Bull with Wolff comparing this to climbing the Mount Everest.