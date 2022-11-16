Lewis Hamilton ramp walks wearing his one of a kind $20,000 clothing set at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain celebrates coming in second place in the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton had his own fashion week at the Brazilian Grand Prix last weekend. Fans not only enjoyed an amazing race but also a great fashion statement.

Lewis Hamilton could only qualify eight during the qualification round of the race in Sao Paulo. However, the Mercedes duo of George Russell and him locked the front row.

The race did go as planned for the duo as George Russell secured a victory with the Briton finishing just a place behind. The German team had a pacey weekend altogether.

Lewis Hamilton is a worldwide icon and is larger than the sport

Lewis Hamilton is a Formula One icon. He is a musician, actor, and entrepreneur and is working hard on building a sustainable future in motorsport.

His actions speak louder than words. When it comes to his own dressing sense, he is one of a kind for sure. No one in the grid matches the way the seven-time world champion arrives in style.

Besides, he is friends with plenty of famous fashion designers from around the globe helping promote them to a wider audience. This does increase a lot of google searches and profile visits of fashion designers and organizations.

Giving it everything tomorrow, eu te amo, Brasil pic.twitter.com/JR0AVtyOIy — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 12, 2022

The seven times world champion’s $20,000 worth of clothing at the Brazilian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton wore four different outfits during the race weekend in Brazil. All the outfits in total amounted to more than $20,000 and few of them were limited editions.

Moreover, there were a few collaborations with Police Lifestyle x Hamilton, Polite worldwide, Timberland, etc. Rocking the shades, collar, oversized bomber jacket and cargo is something Hamilton is famous for.

He will now have his eye set on securing a victory at the final Grand Prix of the season in Abu Dhabi. It will be the first time in Hamilton’s career that he has never won a race in a season.

Mercedes look strong and capable of competing with the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull in the 2023 season. If it is a last hurray for Hamilton, he would wish to go out with a world championship.

Um final de semana incrível combina com looks incríveis. O LFW da semana traz as peças usadas pelo Lewis no GP do Brasil, sua segunda casa. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Yx5ZngUMFa — Lewis Hamilton News 🇧🇷 (@LH44NEWS) November 15, 2022

