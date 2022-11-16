Lewis Hamilton wants $25 Million Net worth actor to play him in his biopic

Lewis Hamilton officially entered the world of Movies and entertainment with the formation of his very own production company, Dawn Apollo Films. And the Mercedes driver already has 2 exciting projects lined up along with Apple TV+.

Hamilton will be co-producing an upcoming F1-based movie starring Brad Pitt and will be directed by ‘Top Gun: Maverick director Joe Kosinski. The movie has also received strong backing from F1 with shooting to resume next season and will take place during actual races.

And the other is a feature documentary on Hamilton’s own journey from karting to F1. The documentary will focus on his rise through the various junior ranks, combatting various social issues to become the most successful F1 driver.

Apple have acquired the rights to an untitled F1 film starring Brad Pitt. The movie is set to be directed by Joesph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), with Lewis Hamilton producing.

Although Hamilton will be narrating or starring in his own documentary. But if there was a movie based on his outstanding F1 career, he feels only a certain star comes to mind.

Lewis Hamilton wants Michael B. Jordan to play him in a biopic

Lewis Hamilton was in conversation with Saudi Arabian Drag racer Abdulaziz Fudhili. And the Saudi driver asked Hamilton if he could cast someone to play him in a biopic, who would he choose.

Lewis had a tough time thinking about an actor who looks like him and could possibly play him in a movie. But given a second of thought, the former F1 champion chose Michael B. Jordan as his pick.

“I feel Michael B. Jordan would be cool,” said Lewis. Jordan has starred in hits like ‘Creed’ and ‘Black Panther’ and is a well-renowned young actor.

Considered one of the best upcoming actors, Michael B has an estimated net worth of $25 Million. But to fit in the skinny cockpit of an F1 car, the 6 foot 170 Lbs muscular actor might have to dome some tailoring.

Lewis said, “He is much bigger and maybe wouldn’t fit in the car. So he might have to slim down. But I like his acting.”

Hamilton’s challenging journey to become F1’s greatest

Lewis Hamilton had a rather challenging journey to become what he is. The 7-time World Champion had faced multiple financial barriers, racial abuse and social stigma in his early days while he was karting.

Lewis recalls his happiest memory as, “It’s probably when I won my first championship when I was 10.” he just claimed the British cadet karting championship.

He added, “My dad was there with me that weekend. And we’re racing against a guy who had loads of money. He had the best team, had a brand new go-kart, new engines and even paid his engineers £5000 in the early 90’s.”

Lewis’s father Anthony Hamilton went to great lengths to support his child’s F1 dream. He would work 4 jobs and put himself on the line as his technician and manager.

found this video of lewis' dad pushing him down at the start of the track at a karting race

Lewis recalls singing Queens’ hit song “We are the champions” while driving home with his dad. That race he would be noticed by McLaren F1 team boss Ron Dennis. He would offer Lewis a McLaren contract in 9 years and give him a chance to drive the car in 2007.

And then on Lewis made history becoming one of the most successful F1 drivers. He battled all the barriers to claim 103 race wins, 191 podiums and 7 F1 World Championship titles.

