Lewis Hamilton Regrets Capitalizing on Genius F1 Ideas with $9,920,000,000 Sports Giant, but Hasn’t Closed the Chapter Yet

Lewis Hamilton is the second most experienced driver in Formula 1 right now behind Fernando Alonso. In his one-and-a-half decades of experience, the British driver gathered enough tricks to have various trades during his career. Now, looking back at his past, he regrets not having made some of the genius calls on his own, as per a recent Sky Sports video.

Advertisement

Hamilton, like his vast experience in racing also got the chance to optimize on his racing gear. As seen during a recent video posted on YouTube where he was discussing everything that an F1 driver wears.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LewisHamilton/status/1696212671908008117?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Hamilton once had a chance to work with the $9,920,000,000 brand Puma. While working with them, he designed his own apparel and boots as he asked the clothing giants to “cut” things off from here and there. However, he now regrets the fact that he can no longer call them his own.

Hamilton is in deep regret after his innovation is no longer usable

Hamilton recently opened up in a video where he talked in detail about an F1 driver’s apparel. There, while explaining the shoes that F1 drivers wear, he said that he customized his own shoe with Puma that had carbon at the back.

Furthermore, he also had heel support at the back of his shoe. Along with this, he also helped them design his Mercedes apparel and tried his best to optimize them. However, in the end, they’re no more of use as he now regrets that he should have patented those creations.

“Ultimately, so many things I should have patented stuff,” he said. Admittedly, with this, the seven-time world champion also mentioned that he wants to design a sick boot in the future and that is the goal in the next few years.

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton also wanted to patent his steering wheel

Apart from his recent patent claims of F1 boots and apparel, Lewis Hamilton also wanted to patent a steering wheel he designed years ago when he was racing for McLaren.

According to his admission with CNA Luxury, the Briton claimed that he designed a steering wheel for his McLaren F1 car. Then he claimed that the rival teams had copied the same design.

He did the same thing when he arrived at Mercedes back in 2013 and it was this time when everyone copied the design and layout of the wheel. In the end, he now regrets that he should have patented the design.